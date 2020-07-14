The new works reflect the wealth of present-day contemporary art disciplines and media, and the MAC's commitment to including them in its collection thus enriching it with new photography, paintings, sculptures, various installations, video pieces and new media.

The Musée wishes in particular to promote emerging artists in this year's selection so that for each one, their work enters the MAC collection for the first time.

Furthermore, the MAC is actively engaged in expanding its selection of works by First Nation artists, as well as by artists with roots in the vibrantly diverse cultural scene of Quebec. In order to continue building a truly relevant collection, the MAC is also mindful of artists creating outside of the metropolitan areas and respects gender equality.

2020; the year of 100% Québec acquisitions

A reminder that since the MAC's announcement in April that it was devoting its entire 2020 acquisitions budget to the purchase of pieces by artists living and working in Quebec, our cultural ecosystem has been severely hit by the current crisis. That said, the Museum is encouraged by the positive response to its announcement, having received several hundred projects for possible acquisition. Artists and galleries wishing to submit a project can do so at any time on the MAC's website.

The Musée and its Fondation are undertaking the challenge of doubling the MAC's acquisition's budget for 2020, thus increasing it from $300,000 to $600,000. To achieve this goal, the Fondation du MAC has launched a fundraising campaign specifically for the purchase of works by artists living and working in Quebec, calling upon the support of the MAC's existing major donors, private collectors and the public.

Anyone can donate to this campaign now and support the arts community

Every single gift counts! All donations go directly towards supporting local artists.

New Acquisitions List

ARTISTS WORKS Andrée-Anne Roussel and Samuel St-Aubin Distance critique, 2020 New media, case, LCD screen, HDMI cable, Raspberry Pi, 7-segment display, Arduino microphone Anne-Marie Proulx Les falaises se rapprochent, en conversation avec Mathias Mark, 2017-2020 Installation; ensemble with 9 separate pieces; Various dimensions Cindy Dumais Dialogue III : Regarde le miroir, 2016-2017 Installation; 5 elements; etching on plexiglass, ink on paper FAB, wood, LED light

150 x 140 cm Hannah Claus chant pour l'eau [Kinosipi], 2019 UV-resistant digital printing on Jetview transparent film, thread, PVA glue, acrylic

609 x 335 x 46 cm Jackson Slattery Siamese Dream, 2019 Painting, Oil on canvas 182.88 x 243.84cm Luce Meunier

(Bradley Ertaskiran) Eau courante # 4, 2018 Acrylic on cotton canvas

178 x 142 cm Margaret Haines The Stars Down to Earth, 2016 Video, 1/3

24 mins, sound Moridja Kitenge Banza

(Galerie Hugues Charbonneau) Christ Pantocrator n°10, 2020 Acrylic and gold leaf on plywood 25.2 x 18 x 11cm Christ Pantocrator n°11, 2020 Acrylic and gold leaf on plywood 25.2 x 18 x 11cm Christ Pantocrator n°12, 2020 Acrylic and gold leaf on plywood 25.2 x 18 x 11cm Yan Giguère Visite libre, 2009-2013 Photographic installation, 259 pieces, Various sizes

New Acquisitions from the Paper Art Fair:

ARTISTS WORKS Lorna Bauer

(Galerie Nicolas Robert) Untitled (Erickson View #2), 2020 Photograph; colored ink jet printing on archive paper;

1/5

101,5 x 80 cm (framed with UV resistant glass) Jinyoung Kim

(Galerie Patrick Mikhail) Gaepo Complex 4 of the series Apparitions of Collective Disposition, 2019

Photograph, ink jet printing

1/5

121,92 x 96,52 cm (framed) CCTV of the series Apparitions of Collective Disposition, 2019

Photograph, ink jet printing

1/5

121,92 x 96,52 cm (framed) Fallen Tree on a Path, Gaepo of the series Apparitions of Collective Disposition, 2019

Photograph, ink jet printing

1/5

121,92 x 96,52 cm (framed) Laurence Veri

(Galerie Pangée) Misérable Nuit, 2019

Porcelain, ilmenite, sand

37.5 x 30 x 1.5 cm Signal, 2019

Porcelain, ilmenite

40 x 28 x 2.5 cm Distance entre deux figures, 2019

Porcelain, chamotte, sand, ilmenite

40 x 28 x 2.5 cm

Acknowledgements

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is a provincially owned corporation funded by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It receives additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is also a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. These may feature any and every form of expression: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the MAC organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that extend the reach of art throughout the city and beyond. macm.org/en/

