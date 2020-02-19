The longlist for the 2020 Scotiabank Photography Award is announced

Marian Penner Bancroft – Vancouver, BC

– Lori Blondeau – Winnipeg, MB

– Dana Claxton – Vancouver, BC

– Marlene Creates – Portugal Cove, NL

– Portugal Cove, NL Chris Curreri – Toronto, ON

– William Eakin – Winnipeg, MB

– Evergon – Montréal, QC

Sarah Anne Johnson – Winnipeg, MB

– Emmanuelle Léonard – Montréal, QC

Evan Rensch – Dawson City , YK

– , YK Jin-me Yoon – Vancouver, BC

"Scotiabank has a long-standing history of acknowledging the importance of photography in Canada and around the world," says Barb Mason, Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "The arts make Canadians richer, exposing us all to new ideas and allowing us to see the world through a different lens."

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists – it is Canada's largest and most prestigious annual peer-nominated and -reviewed prize, celebrating the creative vision and accomplishments of some of the country's most gifted photographers. In addition to being featured in upcoming exhibitions, the first place winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award will take home $50,000 as a main prize, and each finalist will receive $10,000.

"I'm proud to see the Scotiabank Photography Award coming into its 10th anniversary year, and the continued commitment to fostering Canadian art and artists," says Edward Burtynsky, Chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury and internationally renowned Canadian photo artist. "As always, this year's long list boasts an incredible depth of talent and the recognition of these individuals is largely in part to the thoughtful consideration of our Award Nominators. Congratulations to all."

A jury of photography experts will select a shortlist of three finalists, along with the final winner of the Award. The 2020 jurors are:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, chair of the jury

Sophie Hackett , Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

, Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of (AGO) Candice Hopkins , Writer and Curator

, Writer and Curator Brian Sholis , Editor, Curator/Writer

The shortlisted artists will be announced March 31, and the winner of the 2020 Scotiabank Photography Award will be announced at a private gala at the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto on May 12, 2020.

The 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Winner, Stephen Waddell, will have a solo Primary Exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre during the 2020 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, open to the public free of charge from May 1 – August 9, 2020.

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit the website at www.scotiabank.com/photoaward .

