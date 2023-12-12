THE LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW PRESENTED BY JENNAIR BRINGS IN A NEW ERA OF CANADIAN LUXURY APRIL 19-21, 2024

In an inspiring fusion of design, fashion and luxury; this unique exhibition brings an unforgettable show to the Toronto Congress Centre, with over 60,000 square feet transformed into an immersive experience for thousands of visitors.

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS) is set to enhance Toronto's cultural landscape with its return in 2024, taking center stage in an unparalleled, grand-scale exhibition. The event will showcase innovations in interior design, architecture, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury while celebrating cutting-edge designs and the latest trends for homes. Scheduled to occur in Toronto from April 19th to 21st, 2024, LLDS is appropriately dubbed Canada's newest and most innovative show of its kind.

The 2024 show will be hosted at the expansive Toronto Congress Centre, spanning over 60,000 square feet and promising an immersive experience for thousands of visitors. The exhibition will feature dynamic exhibits from top interior designers, innovative furniture, kitchen and appliance experts, as well as engaging talks by industry experts on the JennAir Stage - including internationally acclaimed and prolific designer Karim Rashid.

In addition to the immersive exhibits, LLDS will host philanthropic evening galas, such as the City Couture Gala in Support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), along with other inspirational events, fashion shows, and more.

Jennifer Lipkowitz, the visionary Publisher of Living Luxe Magazine, and the driving force behind LLDS, expressed her vision: "Fashion and interior design have always been an inspiration. We wanted to create a show that brought together the most creative minds in the industry, incorporating interior design, architecture, fashion, innovation, and philanthropy all in one place."

Presented by the luxury kitchen appliance brand, JennAir , LLDS spans over three extraordinary days.

"As a brand that is committed to pushing boundaries and redefining luxury, JennAir is thrilled to partner with Living Luxe as the presenting sponsor of their 2024 Design Show.", said Mareike Greve, Brand and Marketing Leader, Whirlpool Canada. "At JennAir, we believe that better representation and diversity is essential to drive innovation in the design industry. We look forward to showcasing a range of styles and perspectives throughout the weekend and bring to life the work we do to build a stronger, more inclusive design community."

Features include:

Dynamic Exhibits & Experiential Areas: LLDS takes pride in presenting an extensive array of sponsors and exhibitors that present the finest in design inspirations, services, and products. Among them are notable names like KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), Noeud (Official Flooring Sponsor), Jura, Smeg Canada, and Weavers Art , alongside many others. The event also boasts internationally acclaimed figures, such as the visionary interior designer Lori Morris from the House of LMD. Lori brings a tour-de-force of forward-thinking design inspiration that truly encapsulates the essence of luxury design. Additionally, LLDS features exciting runway fashion shows in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy , redefining the boundaries of creativity and luxury.



Industry Expert Discussions on the JennAir Stage: Industry experts will grace the stage, including a fascinating discussion on Disrupting Design with JennAir. The LLDS will also host captivating talks featuring world-renowned designers such as Karim Rashid , Michael London , Wise Nadel and Lori Morris , and renowned architect Richard Wengle among others who will share their expertise, creativity, and inspirational wisdom. Furthermore, as part of a thrilling collaboration with prominent figures in the real estate community - BUZZ , there will be a captivating on-stage conference on Sunday, April 21st , known as Buzz Luxury Secrets , bringing informative and expertly curated content from key industry experts.



Exclusive evening soirees such as: The 2nd Annual City Couture Gala in support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) on April 18th . A thought-provoking Women's Wealth and Wellness Event on April 19th The inaugural Living Luxe Awards Show - set to take place on April 20th . The show boasts an exciting panel of judges, including Renowned Journalist - Jeanne Beker , Vice President and Creative Director of the Liberty Entertainment Group - Nadia Di Donato , Founder and Principal at NKPR - Natasha Koifman , Innovative Toronto Designer - Shelli Oh , Award-winning Fashion Entrepreneur - George Sully , and Founder and Principal of Richard Wengle Architect Inc. - Richard Wengle . Each award serves as a testament to individuals who have made a significant impact on the realms of design, architecture, fashion, real estate, and experience. These are individuals whose dedication has not only set new standards but has also transcended boundaries.



More announcements to come in 2024

About the Living Luxe Design Show:

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. The LLDS is a celebration of the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine , Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

