THE LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW PRESENTED BY JENNAIR NEARLY DOUBLES IN SIZE AND UNVEILS EXTRAORDINARY PROGRAM OF SPEAKERS, EXHIBITORS, AND EVENT SHOWCASES APRIL 25-27, 2025

This year's show will feature acclaimed keynote speakers such as Alessandro Munge, Lori Morris, and Amanda Aerin, exclusive runway shows, curated art exhibitions, immersive luxury design, and more.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS) , Canada's premier grand-scale luxury design exhibition, returns in 2025 with a dramatically expanded presence at the Toronto Congress Centre (North Building) from April 25th to 27th. Presented by luxury kitchen appliance brand, JennAir , this year's show spans 100,000 sq. ft. across two massive halls and a VIP Media Lounge, nearly doubling in size from last year. The show will deliver an unparalleled experience celebrating the pinnacle of interior design, architecture, fashion, real estate, and luxury living. Expecting over 20,000 visitors, LLDS offers an immersive journey through the latest design innovations, world-class speakers, exclusive fashion showcases, and a curated fine art gallery, redefining luxury in Canada's cultural landscape.

The JennAir Main Stage will boast an extraordinary speaker lineup over the three days, bringing industry leaders together for thought-provoking panels and keynotes, including but not limited to:

Alessandro Munge (Studio Munge): Unbound: Exploring the Freedom of Design

Lori Morris (Lori Morris Design): In the Clouds: Elevating Your Designs to New Heights

Harvey Wise & Robin Nadel (Wise Nadel Design), Anne-Marie Armstrong (AAmp Studio), Jeffrey Douglas (Douglas Design Studio): Award-Winning Design Methodologies

Amanda Aerin (Amanda Aerin Design), Erica Gelman (Erica Gelman Design Inc.), Katie Hunt (Katie's Wallpaper): Bold Expression: Inspiring Design Solutions

Donna Church ( Kohler Canada ): Shaping Life and Home: How Colour Influences Our Lives

Jason Cameron (Toronto Fashion Academy), HP Canada, Joan Kelley Walker (TV Personality) : Technology in Fashion, Consumer Behaviour and Fashion Consumption

: Andrea McMullen (ADM Design), Evan McLaughlin (Column and Joist), Olivia Dobrovich ( Marbella Canada ) : Design-Build & The Art of Slabs in Your Design

: BUZZ Luxury Secrets by The BUZZ Conference & BUZZ BUZZ MEDIA INC.: On Sunday April 27 , LLDS will host a highly anticipated deep dive into the latest trends in high-end design and real estate, featuring elite industry voices

*Speakers will continue to be announced online at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca

LLDS has also released a complete list of dynamic exhibits from top furniture, technology, auto, kitchen, and appliance brands such as: JennAir (Presenting Sponsor, Official Appliance & Stage Sponsor), KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), HP Canada (Official Technology Sponsor), Modern Sense Furniture (Official Furniture Sponsor), Union Lighting & Furnishings (Official Lighting Sponsor), OE Design (Official Gallery Sponsor), The Rosarium Luxury Roses (Official Cafe Sponsor), alongside many others. Additional show sponsors include: Artam Design Inc., Tsemko Decor, Re-ENVISION SPACES, and Ethereal Creators.

Other Key Show Features & Programming Highlights Include:



Runway Fashion Shows Curated by Toronto Fashion Academy: Two runway shows per day will spotlight top designers, in collaboration with The Shopping Channel.

Two runway shows per day will spotlight top designers, in collaboration with The OE Design Gallery – Exclusive Fine Art Experience: Designed & Sponsored by Omid Taba of OE Design. A meticulously curated collection of artworks spanning multiple mediums, available for purchase, with select pieces featured in a live auction during the show (artist announcements to follow) .

A meticulously curated collection of artworks spanning multiple mediums, available for purchase, with select pieces featured in a live auction during the show . The Piazza – Social & Networking Hub: Sponsored by Modern Sense Furniture , this stylish seating area creates a vibrant space for conversations and networking.

Sponsored by , this stylish seating area creates a vibrant space for conversations and networking. Café Rosarium: Attendees can unwind at the beautifully designed Cafe while enjoying a curated dining experience, sponsored by The Rosarium Luxury Roses.

Attendees can unwind at the beautifully designed Cafe while enjoying a curated dining experience, sponsored by Grand Entrance & VIP Media Lounge: A stunning sculptural entrance welcomes attendees into a world of luxury, sponsored by Artam Design Inc., Tsemko Decor & Ethereal Creators while the VIP Media Lounge hosts esteemed speakers, sponsors, and media professionals with a panoramic view of the show floor with coffee sponsored by Jura.

"We are thrilled to unveil an expanded and reimagined Living Luxe Design Show for 2025," says Jennifer Lipkowitz, Publisher of Living Luxe Magazine and visionary behind LLDS. "With a larger footprint, a world-class speaker lineup, and immersive activations, we're setting a new standard for luxury design events in Canada. This year's show is not just bigger—it's bolder, more dynamic, and more immersive than ever. From thought-provoking discussions with design luminaries to breathtaking exhibits that push creative boundaries, LLDS 2025 will be a must-attend event for anyone passionate about luxury, innovation, and the future of design."

In addition to this immersive exhibition, LLDS will host a celebratory opening night party, philanthropic gala, and awards show:

Tickets for all events are on sale now at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca.

About the Living Luxe Design Show:

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. The LLDS celebrates the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine , Jennifer Lipkowitz, and Anthony Sirianni, in partnership with Diana Pires of Diana Pires Events , LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

www.livingluxedesignshow.ca

Instagram: @livingluxemagazine

