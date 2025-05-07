TORONTO'S LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW RAISES THE BAR ON LUXURY AND DESIGN WITH UNFORGETTABLE 2025 EDITION

Nearly double in size, the four-day event dazzled attendees with world-class design, immersive installations, fashion showcases, and a curated art gallery experience

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - From April 24th to 27th, the Living Luxe Design Show , presented by JennAir, returned to the Toronto Congress Centre with its most ambitious showcase yet—nearly doubling in scale from last year with a grand-scale exhibition spanning over 100,000 sq. ft., solidifying its place as Canada's premier luxury design event. Over four packed days, including an opening night party on Thursday, April 24th, the show drew over 21,000 attendees from across North America and beyond to experience the latest in high-end interior design, art, architecture, fashion, and lifestyle.

"We're incredibly proud of how rapidly the Living Luxe Design Show has expanded over the past three years," said Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, Co-Founders of the Living Luxe Design Show. "This year's exhibitors delivered breathtaking, immersive experiences that captivated our attendees. The level of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and creative impact on display at the show was truly exceptional."

Diana Pires, Partner and Show Director, elaborates, "Expanding our footprint allowed us to introduce new, immersive experiences like the OE Design Gallery designed by Omid Taba, which brought an exciting new dimension to the show. It's been wonderful to see such an enthusiastic response from attendees, exhibitors, and creatives alike. This year truly marked a turning point—solidifying the show as a must-attend destination for design lovers and industry leaders across North America."

Key Highlights from the Weekend Include:

The Living Luxe Design Show Exhibits, Speakers, and Fashion Shows (Friday, April 25 - Sunday, April 27)

Interactive speaker programming and panels – Renowned speakers included keynote Alessandro Munge , Lori Morris , Amanda Aerin, Katie Hunt , Jane Lockhart , and more. The final show day also featured a curated program of real estate experts like Barry Cohen and Tridel's Winson Chan as part of BUZZ Luxury Secrets.





– Renowned speakers included keynote , , Amanda Aerin, , , and more. The final show day also featured a curated program of real estate experts like and Tridel's as part of BUZZ Luxury Secrets. JennAir's "Edge Walk Experience" – A dramatic and immersive entry into the world of luxury kitchen innovation, leading guests into an exclusive VIP lounge showcasing JennAir's sleek and boundary-pushing appliance design.





– A dramatic and immersive entry into the world of luxury kitchen innovation, leading guests into an exclusive VIP lounge showcasing JennAir's sleek and boundary-pushing appliance design. Exclusive Collaboration Launches – Two highly anticipated debuts made waves on the show floor. Floorence Tile & Slab unveiled their striking Lamborghini slab collection (as part of an exclusive partnership with Laminam), featuring the iconic logo embedded in hexagon and Y-pattern shapes. Binns Kitchen & Bath Design also introduced a sophisticated new kitchen concept in partnership with SieMatic, marking a standout moment for contemporary luxury design.





Two highly anticipated debuts made waves on the show floor. Floorence Tile & Slab unveiled their striking Lamborghini slab collection (as part of an exclusive partnership with Laminam), featuring the iconic logo embedded in hexagon and Y-pattern shapes. & Bath Design also introduced a sophisticated new kitchen concept in partnership with SieMatic, marking a standout moment for contemporary luxury design. The OE Design Gallery by Omid Taba – A new addition for 2025, this curated art gallery spotlighted leading local artists, including Peter Triantos , Steven Sabados , and Mahyar Amiri , with several works available for acquisition in a live auction held on Sunday, April 27 .





– A new addition for 2025, this curated art gallery spotlighted leading local artists, including , , and , with several works available for acquisition in a live auction held on . Additional standout exhibitions from over 80 brands , including JennAir (Official Appliance & Stage Sponsor), KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), HP Canada (Official Technology Sponsor), Modern Sense Furniture (Official Furniture Sponsor), Union Lighting & Furnishings (Official Lighting Sponsor), The Rosarium Luxury Roses (Official Cafe Lounge Sponsor), Lawrence Park Development (Bar Lounge Sponsor), Title Building Group (VIP Media Lounge Sponsor) alongside many others. Maserati & Alfa Romeo of Toronto also presented a beautiful showcase of their latest luxury vehicles. Other show sponsors include: Artam Design Inc., EPIQ Vision, Tsemko Decor, Re-ENVISION SPACES, 3D Man, Infinitude Design, The Piano Boutique, and Ethereal Creators.





including JennAir (Official Appliance & Stage Sponsor), KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), HP Canada (Official Technology Sponsor), Modern Sense Furniture (Official Furniture Sponsor), Union Lighting & Furnishings (Official Lighting Sponsor), The Rosarium Luxury Roses (Official Cafe Lounge Sponsor), Lawrence Park Development (Bar Lounge Sponsor), Title Building Group (VIP Media Lounge Sponsor) alongside many others. Maserati & Alfa Romeo of also presented a beautiful showcase of their latest luxury vehicles. Other show sponsors include: Artam Design Inc., EPIQ Vision, Tsemko Decor, Re-ENVISION SPACES, 3D Man, Infinitude Design, The Piano Boutique, and Ethereal Creators. Daily fashion shows by the Toronto Fashion Academy – Returning for 2025, the fashion series featured two shows per day with top designers such as OSHEL House of Fashion, and Oscar Mendoza , along with fashion shows curated by TSC. Runway sponsored by Heika Build Group & Foamcore Architectural Elements.

Beyond the exhibitions and programming, the show's visual and thematic design captivated audiences with its immersive storytelling and symbolic artistry. This year's theme, A Journey of Design & Connection through Nature and Imagination, came to life through every element — from the sculptural figure-eight runway to whimsical installations and surreal motifs. Each detail was thoughtfully curated to explore the relationship between nature, design, and imagination. Anchored by the ethereal winged Girasus sculpture and the inspirational Hummingbird Installation at the entrance, the 2025 edition invited attendees on a dream-like journey that blurred the boundaries of reality and fantasy.

The 3rd Annual CITY COUTURE Gala "Fleurs de Rouge" in support of SickKids (Friday, April 25)

Living Luxe's signature fashion-meets-philanthropy gala, City Couture, returned in 2025, featuring an exclusive Couture Runway Show curated by the International Fashion Encounter, featuring brilliant designers. The event also featured a luxury live auction and gourmet cuisine. Living Luxe is proud to announce that it has reached its $250,000 fundraising goal for City Couture in support of SickKids, marking a significant milestone achieved over the past three years. This year's event further cemented City Couture as one of the weekend's most meaningful and impactful highlights.

Sponsors included Simons (Presenting Sponsor), Toronto Congress Centre (Venue Sponsor) Masters Insurance (Couture Sponsor), Diana Pires Events (Event Planning & Production Sponsor), Doorland Group (Bar Sponsor), The Rosarium Luxury Roses (Floral Sponsor), Ethereal Creators (Decor Sponsor), Living Luxe Inc (Media Sponsor), The Golden Valley Estate Wine & Spirits (Wine Sponsor), The Remington Group (Couture Sponsor), Argo Lumber (Couture Sponsor), Clearway Group (Couture Sponsor) and 2Fifteen by DBS Developments (Paddle Sponsor), Re-Envision Spaces, The Piano Boutique, and Woodhill Garden Center Inc. (Entertainment Sponsors).

Living Luxe Awards Show "The Diamond Affair" (Saturday, April 26)

Presented by Living Luxe Magazine at the prestigious Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, the Living Luxe Awards Show honored incredible work in interior design, architecture, fashion, real estate, and philanthropy. A published list of all award winners is available online at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca.

Sponsors include Living Luxe Magazine (Presenting Sponsor), Cosentino (Product Innovation Award Sponsor), Khayeri Flooring (Mastermind Builder Award Sponsor), House of Rohl (Luxury Condominium Development Award Sponsor) Marbella (Brokerage Excellence Award Sponsor), Liberty Entertainment Group ( Venue Sponsor), Precious Flowers Event Design (Decor Sponsor), Selibrate (Decor Sponsor), The Rosarium Luxury Roses (Floral Sponsor), Diana Pires Events (Event Planning & Production), Scratch Experience Group & Medusa Entertainment (Entertainment Sponsor), Chair Decor (Linen Sponsor), and Mirror Mirror (Photo Booth Sponsor).

About the Living Luxe Design Show:

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. The LLDS celebrates the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine , Jennifer Lipkowitz, and Anthony Sirianni, in partnership with Diana Pires, President of Diana Pires Events , LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

