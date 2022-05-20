This distinction, an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor of Québec, recognizes the exceptional contribution of First Nations and Inuit people. In addition, this recognition highlights the careers of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, involvement and commitment, contribute to the influence of their community, their nation or First Nations throughout Quebec, or Canada, or internationally.

"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people dedicated to the well-being of their community have for themselves, and also underscores the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary service. This is a mark of recognition and, hopefully, the beginning of a tradition," said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

The recipients are recognized as individuals who bring change in the social, cultural, community and economic challenges of First Nations people.

Today were decorated:

Madame Lise Bastien

Nation huronne-wendate / Huron-Wendat Nation

Monsieur Denys Bernard

Nation abénaquise / Abenaki Nation

Monsieur Daniel Brière

Nation malécite / Maliseet Nation

Madame Pénélope Guay

Nation innue / Innu Nation

Docteure Ojistoh Horn

Nation mohawk / Mohawk Nation

Monsieur Robert Kanatewat

Nation crie / Cree Nation

Monsieur Oscar Kistabish

Nation algonquine / Algonquin Nation

Madame Loretta Robinson

Nation naskapie/ Naskapi Nation

"We must congratulate these people with a remarkable career path, who fill us with pride. We must also thank each of the Nations for their contribution to the building of our society and support their constant efforts to maintain, within their respective communities, the values that explain both their past and their future", concluded The Honourable J. Michel Doyon.

