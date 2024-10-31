First Citizen Ceremony for the Presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal

QUÉBEC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, had the honor of presiding over the first citizen ceremony to present the King Charles III Coronation Medal to about a dozen distinguished Quebec citizens. This event, held today in Quebec City, aimed to recognize unsung heroes whose contributions have significantly impacted their community, the province, and, in some cases, the national and international levels.

Nadia Robertson, Maryse Picard, Ian Picard, Jacques Bourgault, l’Honorable Manon Jeannotte, Inspecteur-Chef Robert Côté, Claudine Roy, Bruno Marchand, André Lévesque, Marc Tassé (CNW Group/Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur)

"These individuals we honor today have shaped our society through their values, their work, and their dedication," said the Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec. "The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a symbol of recognition for their efforts, and it is my privilege to present them with this distinction today. Their actions inspire not only the Quebec Nation but the entire country as well."

"Helping others has been at the heart of my involvement for many years. I have always envisioned that when a community strengthens its bonds, no one can fall through the cracks in our social safety net," said Mr. Bruno Marchand. "Throughout my career, I have valued the 'every action counts' approach to build a better world together. Although my current roles may differ, I still firmly believe that the strength of a group is what will carry us further. It is an honor to stand alongside people who put the collective good of our society first in receiving this medal."

About the King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative award designed to honor Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

In brief

The King Charles III Coronation Medal represents a historic occasion, being the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded during a coronation since Queen Elizabeth II's. The Government of Canada will present 30,000 medals across the country to recognize the significant contributions of citizens in various fields.

The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to Canada's progress locally, nationally, and internationally.

Medal details

The medal bears the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to the one used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.

