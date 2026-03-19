A Tribute to Nelly Furtado

The Broadcast will spotlight Nelly Furtado's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, celebrating a career that has helped shape Canadian music on the global stage for more than two decades. Known for her genre-blending sound and international success, Furtado's legacy continues to influence artists and audiences worldwide. In honour of her induction, a cast of JUNO Award-winning artists -- Alessia Cara, Jully Black, Shawn Desman and Tanya Tagaq -- along with some very special guests who will perform a musical tribute on The JUNOS stage, joined by Furtado's acclaimed band led by musical director Herag Sanbalian, who has curated a selection of her greatest hits.

New Broadcast Performers Announced

The 55th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, live from TD Coliseum, will also feature performances from MICO and Sofia Camara, adding two of Canada's rising voices to the national stage.

The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada

The Gala will be co-hosted by Damhnait Doyle and Odario Williams, with performances by 2026 Nominees Fredz, Isabella Lovestory, Manitou Mkwa Singers, Ryan Ofei, and Saya Gray, whose performance is presented by FACTOR. The 2026 JUNO Awards Gala, streams live across Canada at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and streams globally on CBC Music's YouTube channel.

JUNO Week Brings an All-Star Lineup of Performances to Hamilton

The celebration begins with the JUNO KickOff Concert, officially launching Canada's Biggest Week in Music with an electrifying night of live performances.

Fans will also experience one of JUNO Week's most intimate and beloved traditions at the JUNO Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN & FACTOR in association with Music Publishers Canada. Unforgettable performances from this year's JUNO-nominated artists include Aysanabee, Bahamas, Hayley Gene Penner, Jade LeMac, James Barker, Mariel Buckley, Savannah Ré, and Sofia Camara with Nathan Ferraro!

Across the city, JUNOfest Presented by CBC will once again take over stages and venues throughout Hamilton for two nights, spotlighting emerging and established Canadian artists including Anna Sofia, Billianne, Katie Tupper, LU KALA, Sebastian Gaskin, and Silverstein, among many others.

Fans can secure tickets to beloved JUNO Week events at junoawards.ca/all-events/

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca.

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contacts: JUNOS: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]; CBC: [email protected]