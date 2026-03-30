From breakout wins to historic performances and powerful tributes and surprise appearances, this year's JUNOS delivered the epic moments that define Canada's Biggest Night in Music.

From Rush's first-ever JUNO stage performance,the appearance by the Prime Minister of Canada, and a powerful tribute to Joni Mitchell, this year's JUNOS delivered the epic moments that defined Canada's Biggest Night in Music.

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC brought Canadians together in Hamilton this weekend for an unforgettable celebration of homegrown music as The 2026 JUNO Awards unfolded across the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada and the 55th Annual Broadcast, live tonight from TD Coliseum on CBC. Hosted by Mae Martin, this year's JUNOS celebrated artists at every phase of their careers – from breakout voices to defining icons – through major wins, powerful tributes, historic performances and surprise appearances that reflected the pride, passion and connection at the heart of Canada's Biggest Night in Music.

Funding Partners. (CNW Group/CARAS)

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS FROM THE 2026 JUNO AWARDS GALA PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA AND THE 2026 JUNO AWARDS, INCLUDING BIOS AND IMAGES, GO TO www.junoawards.ca.

The Broadcast opened with a landmark moment as Rush performed on the JUNO stage for the first time ever. More than five decades after being named Most Promising Group of the Year in 1975, the legendary band returned in a full-circle performance that set the tone for a night honouring the remarkable journey of Canadian artistry.

The celebratory spirit continued with the legendary Joni Mitchell receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by your National Arts Centre, from Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. One of Canada's most revered and influential artists, Joni was celebrated for an extraordinary body of work that continues to shape Canadian culture and the global music landscape. Canadian Music Hall of Famer Sarah McLachlan and two-time JUNO winner Allison Russell led a powerful tribute performance in honour of Joni, presented by the National Music Centre.

Nelly Furtado's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame was another defining moment of the evening, featuring a presentation by Drake celebrating the artist's influence and place in Canadian music history.

Across the weekend, The JUNOS also celebrated the artists shaping the soundtrack of Canada today. Cameron Whitcomb emerged as one of the weekend's biggest stories, earning Country Album of the Year for The Hard Way and Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters. International Achievement Award recipient Daniel Caesar added to his acclaimed career with wins for Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year Presented by Music Canada for Son Of Spergy and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN. Tate McRae continued her rise, taking home Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Single of the Year Presented by Sunrise Records for "Sports car," Pop Album of the Year Presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 for So Close To What, and Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada for So Close To What. bbno$ earned TD JUNO Fan Choice, his second consecutive win of the only-fan voted award at The JUNOS.

The weekend also highlighted the breadth and evolution of Canadian music. At the JUNO Awards Gala, Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba was named the inaugural winner of the newly introduced Latin Music Recording of the Year category for Índole, marking an important milestone for both The JUNOS and Canada's dynamic and diverse musical landscape. Saturday evening's celebrations also featured a captivating performance from genre-bending singer-songwriter Saya Gray, presented by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters.

Quebec artist Fredz showcased his talent with a performance on Saturday night, while Lou-Adriane Cassidy took home the award for Francophone Album of the Year. Montreal-based deathcore band Despised Icon left with the trophy for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year, and francophone artist Laura Anglade won in the Vocal Jazz Album of the Year category. Montreal DJ and producer Gene Tellem was presented with the award for Underground Dance Single of the Year, while Isabella Lovestory delivered an electrifying performance during the Gala.

MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with The JUNO Awards/CARAS, awarded Raquel McIntosh of Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School in Hamilton, ON, with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Music Group. McIntosh, the "hometown hero", will take home a $10,000 cash prize, a grant for the school music program, and a JUNO Statuette.

The Broadcast stage also came alive with performances from hometown heroes Arkells with special guests GROUPLOVE, The Beaches, Cameron Whitcomb, Daniel Caesar, William Prince, MICO and Sofia Camara, delivering a show that moved from high-energy anthems to intimate artistry with confidence and heart.

Together, the performances, wins and surprise appearances made The 2026 JUNO Awards an unforgettable celebration of Canadian music, driven by the epic moments that define Canada's Biggest Night in Music.

Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from The 55th Annual JUNO Awards broadcast on CBC Gem,and around the world on CBCMusic.ca/junos and The JUNO Awards social channels. The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast was produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with CBC and CARAS.

*JUNO Awards Broadcast – Award Sponsors: Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by your National Arts Centre and TD JUNO Fan Choice.

JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada – Award Sponsors: Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by Destination Indigenous, Electronic Album of the Year Presented by Nissan, Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Presented by Audio-Technica Canada, Music Video of the Year Presented by City of Hamilton, Pop Album of the Year Presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Rap Album/EP of the Year Presented by My Singing Monsters, Rock Album of the Year Presented by Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Single of the Year Presented by Sunrise Records, Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer) Presented by SOCAN, Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN, South Asian Music Recording of the Year Presented by TD, Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award Presented by Slaight Music.

PwC Canada - Proud Supporter of The 2026 JUNO Awards

Luminate is the Official Data Provider of the 2026 JUNO Awards

Get closer to Canada's Biggest Week in Music! Download the JUNO Week App today for event schedules and real-time updates.

Web Links:

Official JUNO Awards website: www.junoawards.ca

Social Media:

The JUNO Awards:

Instagram: @TheJUNOAwards / X: @TheJUNOAwards / Facebook: @TheJUNOAwards

Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner: CBC

CARAS acknowledges the financial support of FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters.

Premier Sponsor: TD Bank Group

Lead Sponsors: Skip, SiriusXM Canada, and Nissan Canada

Funding Partners: Music Canada, Province of Ontario, City of Hamilton, Tourism Hamilton, and Canadian Starmarker Fund

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca.

About CBC

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dëne Sųłıné, Dene Kǝdǝ́, Dene Zhatıé, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhuʼ Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tłı̨chǫ. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company)

Insight Productions is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. For The 2026 JUNO Awards, Insight Co-Chief Content Officer Lindsay Cox serves as EP, Showrunner & Creative Producer alongside Insight's Chair, CEO, and Executive Producer John Brunton. The 2026 JUNOs mark Cox's 25th edition and Brunton's 31st. Insight counts live event and music programming among its many specialties – The JUNOS; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; and CBC's The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration (watched by one in three Canadians) are some of Cox's many music specials and among Insight's most-watched shows. Insight's most recent production is Canada Shore for Paramount+ Canada. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information, please visit InsightTV.com, @insightprod on X, and Facebook.

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contacts: JUNOS: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]; CBC: [email protected]