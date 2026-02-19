More performers join the JUNO Awards Broadcast live on CBC, and the JUNO Week lineup, with tickets still available

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - From birth to myth, The JUNO Awards continue to celebrate and support Canadian artists across every stage of their creative journeys. This year's JUNO Awards Broadcast will feature a breakout performance from TD JUNOS Debut Artist, five-time JUNO nominee Cameron Whitcomb, alongside Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell, honouring Joni Mitchell with the Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Performance Presented by the National Music Centre. The 55th Annual JUNO Awards will air live across Canada on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV and CBC Gem and globally on CBC Music's YouTube channel .

Together, these moments reflect CARAS' long-standing philosophy of championing Canadian music talent from early development through to enduring cultural impact, a commitment rooted in education, growth, celebration, and honour.

Cameron Whitcomb's performance marks a defining moment in a breakthrough year. With five nominations this year, the rising artist has quickly moved from discovery to national recognition, connecting with audiences through deeply personal songwriting and a raw, authentic sound. The Nanaimo, BC-native's album, The Hard Way, and his JUNOS performance not only celebrate a banner year, but underscore CARAS' commitment to championing breaking talent as they step onto the global stage.

At the other end of that career trajectory stands Joni Mitchell, one of Canada's most influential and enduring creative voices. The recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by your National Arts Centre. Her legacy will be honoured during the Broadcast with a special tribute performance presented by the National Music Centre featuring 2026 JUNO Nominee, 12-time JUNO Award Winner, including the 2009 Humanitarian Award and 2017 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction, Sarah McLachlan, and two-time JUNO Award winner Allison Russell, two artists whose own work reflects the emotional depth, poetic honesty and creative courage Mitchell helped pioneer.

Full lineups for additional JUNO Week events have been announced, with more details and tickets available junoawards.ca/all-events/ .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca .

