55th Annual JUNO Awards Forge a Record Lineup of Partners, bringing Canada's leading artists and fans together through excellence and innovation

Canadian brands, Industry partners and funders rally behind our world-leading music ecosystem as The 2026 JUNO Awards return to Hamilton, Ontario.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today unveiled the official roster of brand and industry partners joining The 2026 JUNO Awards, taking place March 26-29 in Hamilton, Ontario. The annual celebration of Canadian music will culminate with The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 29, live from the newly renovated TD Coliseum. Headlined by Premier Sponsor TD Bank Group (TD) and Lead Sponsors Skip, SiriusXM Canada, and Nissan Canada, this year's partners will support a diverse range of performances, awards, storytelling and fan experiences throughout JUNO Week.

Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner

CBC returns as the Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner for The 2026 JUNO Awards. Audiences across Canada and around the world will be able to stream the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada live on Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. ET via CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS, CBC Gem, and the CBC Music YouTube channel. The star‑studded JUNO Awards Broadcast, hosted by acclaimed Canadian comedian Mae Martin, will air live from TD Coliseum in Hamilton on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET across CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen, with global streaming on CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS and YouTube.

CBC also presents JUNOfest, two electrifying nights of music in venues across Hamilton, showcasing more than 100 artists spanning genres from electronic to pop and beyond.

Premier Sponsor

TD returns as Premier Sponsor and Official Bank of The JUNO Awards, marking 15 consecutive years supporting Canada's Biggest Night in Music. TD's continued commitment underscores its long-standing and exceptional dedication to Canadian music and fans. In 2026, TD returns with the TD Backstage Pass, offering behind-the-scenes access on CBC networks and a chance for one lucky fan and guest to experience JUNO Week up close. The Bank also returns as the name-in-title sponsor of TD JUNO Fan Choice, inviting Canadians to vote for their favourite artists leading up to and during the broadcast at TDJUNOFANCHOICE.ca.

TD is proud to empower, support and build community amongst the stars of tomorrow through the TD JUNOS Debut Program, celebrating 67 unique first-time nominees representing 30% of the 220 overall unique nominations. TD is also honoured to present the South Asian Recording of the Year, celebrating musical excellence and diversity.

Lead Sponsors

Skip returns in its second year, as a Lead Sponsor, with the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet, transforming Canada's largest carpet into a bold, unmistakable orange moment where artists, fans, and creators come together. For the second consecutive year, Skip will also activate a high-energy Skip Fan Zone directly on the carpet, giving fans a chance to win exclusive access and JUNO Awards tickets through an Instagram giveaway running March 12–20. Expanding its presence this year, Skip introduces Skip to the Good Part(y) x JUNOS, a one-night-only pre-party fan experience on Saturday, March 28, featuring a live performance by 9-time JUNO Award-winning band and hometown heroes, Arkells. This intimate, win-to-get-in event will offer fans an unforgettable evening of live music, iconic local bites, and immersive brand activations, reaffirming Skip's commitment to celebrating Canadian talent and connecting with music fans nationwide.

SiriusXM Canada returns as a Lead Sponsor and Official Streaming Partner of The JUNO Awards, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to Canadian music and culture. The brand also partners with CBC to present Group of the Year live during The JUNO Broadcast while also presenting other key categories, including Artist of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala. SiriusXM Canada will also present the JUNO Comedy Show on March 27 and host a fan contest giving one winner and their guest the chance to experience JUNO Week.

Nissan Canada, returning as a Lead Sponsor and Official Automotive Partner, presenting Electronic Album of the Year and providing the Official JUNOS Fleet during JUNO Week, transporting the industry across various events. In addition, Jade LeMac, Fredz, CHYL, Tia Wood, and Sofia Camara will arrive in style to the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet in the 2026 Nissan ARMADA. Nissan's JUNO Week activations include on-site vehicle displays and a post-JUNO content collaboration featuring Sofia Camara highlighting innovation on and off stage.

Funding Partners

FACTOR, along with the Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, presents the Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year on The JUNO Awards Broadcast, one of the night's greatest honours, on March 29, celebrating emerging Canadian talent. FACTOR also co-sponsors the JUNO Songwriters' Circle on March 27, featuring performances by Aysanabee, Bahamas, Hayley Gene Penner, Jade LeMac, James Barker, Mariel Buckley, Savannah Ré, and Sofia Camara with Nathan Ferraro. FACTOR's strong support of the independent, Canadian-owned music sector will be highlighted in the FACTOR video during the JUNO Awards Gala and through a social storytelling series about #FACTORFUNDED artists and their teams.

Music Canada returns as Presenting Sponsor of the JUNO Awards Gala on March 28, providing attendees with a Gold and Platinum-certified Canadian plaque photo moment as well as presenting Album of the Year during the Broadcast.

Diamond Partners

Your National Arts Centre proudly returns as the Presenting Partner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year honours the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter, Joni Mitchell. Renowned for her poetic lyrics, innovative guitar work, and distinctive voice across folk, rock, pop, and jazz, Mitchell's influence on Canadian and global music is profound. The Award will be presented during The JUNO Awards Broadcast on March 29.

Long-time CARAS partner, the National Music Centre will present the Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Performance. The performance, dedicated to Joni Mitchell, will feature Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell performing live on March 29. Home to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the National Music Centre in Calgary extends its legacy of celebrating Canadian music beyond the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and at this year's JUNO Awards.

For the seventeenth consecutive year, PwC Canada continues its role as Official Ballot Accountant, ensuring the integrity, accuracy, and transparency of all submissions, votes, and winners – a cornerstone of the JUNOS' success.

SOCAN returns to co-present JUNO Songwriters' Circle on March 27 and will sponsor both Songwriter of the Year categories (Songwriter of the Year and Songwriter of the Year [Non-Performer]). Additionally, SOCAN HQ, a three-day industry event featuring panels and programming, will provide insights and support for nominees and music professionals at The Sheraton Hotel in Hamilton.

Waypoint Convenience (owned and managed by BG Fuels) is back as a Diamond Sponsor and the Official Convenience Store of The 2026 JUNOS. Waypoint will be activating Snack Sessions Presented by Waypoint x JUNOS during JUNO Week, featuring an intimate performance for contest winners by singer-songwriter and Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee, Jade LeMac,. Waypoint's Chart Topper contest, originally held in summer 2025, also returned to give one lucky fan and their guest an unforgettable JUNO Week experience.

Platinum Partners

Audio-Technica Canada renews its role as Official Pro Audio Partner of The JUNOS and is once again the presenting sponsor of the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Award, and providing hands-on pro-audio experiences throughout JUNO Week. Hamilton locals will also have a chance to win a prize pack of Audio-Technica gear and a unique 2026 JUNOS experience.

Long-time supporters of The JUNOS, The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), and Music Publishers Canada collaborate to produce Inside the Song, an exclusive September event celebrating Canada's music publishers and songwriters taking place in Toronto. Music Publishers Canada also returns as the in-association partner of the JUNO Songwriters' Circle.

Destination Indigenous continues its JUNOS sponsorship with a new content initiative, Voices of the Land, highlighting Indigenous nominees and their connection to the land that inspired them. The organization will sponsor the Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala on March 28 and present the JUNO Honouring Ceremony at FirstOntario Concert Hall, featuring performances by Allied Nations, Little Creek Singers, Siibii, and YB Nakota.

My Singing Monsters joins The JUNOS for the first time as the Official Mobile Game of Canadian Music. The partnership brings the beloved Monsters to life during JUNO Week, with appearances at the JUNO Kickoff Concert, on the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet, and on-stage at the Gala. My Singing Monsters will also sponsor Rap Album/EP of the Year and engage fans and artists nationwide through integrated promotions.

Ontario Creates returns as a Platinum Partner, presenting the JUNO Welcome Reception on March 28 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. The organization will also activate an industry-facing step and repeat and red carpet at the reception, showcasing Ontario's thriving creative sector and homegrown talent in its home province.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro comes on as the Official Beer of The 2026 JUNO Awards. Known for its style, culture, and sense of celebration, Peroni brings a premium experience to Canada's Biggest Night in Music. Pop Album of the Year will be presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, highlighting the brand's non-alcoholic line while honouring one of the weekend's most coveted awards. Building on the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro located in the TD Coliseum, the brand's presence extends across the wider JUNOS celebration. Peroni also serves as Name-in-Title Sponsor of the Peroni Pre-Show Lounge at the JUNOS, transforming an exclusive backstage-style space into a high-energy experience for artists, industry leaders, and VIPs. Completing the program, Peroni will hold official pouring rights at select JUNO Week events, provide a VIP experience for four fans, and offer behind-the-scenes access to four creators and contest winners.

RW&CO serves as the Official Fashion Partner of The 2026 JUNO Awards, offering all 2026 JUNO Nominees a complimentary styling to look their best in Hamilton. In addition, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year Nominee Jade LeMac and Francophone Album of the Year Nominee Fredz will be provided with four curated looks for a JUNOS Lookbook digital campaign that will be shot at The JUNOS - capturing the artists as they move through Canada's Biggest Week in Music.

Squishmallows teams up with The JUNO Awards and Canadian Music as a Platinum Partner, marking the brand's first-time partnership with Canada's premier music property. Known globally for its unique and lovable personalities, Squishmallows is celebrating Canadian music accomplishments at The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast at TD Coliseum, with a special gifting program for artists, nominees, and presenters, while giving fans the opportunity to engage with the brand at an on-site activation. The partnership will also bring fun Squishmallows social content to the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet, revealed across JUNOS and Squishmallows social channels.

TikTok Canada is back as a JUNOS sponsor, giving three Canadian creators VIP access that'll enable music fans everywhere to follow along with a behind-the-scenes look at JUNO Week events, including the JUNO Awards Set Reveal, backstage tours, artist rehearsals, and the JUNOS | SKip Orange Carpet.

Gold Partners

Betty joins as a Gold Partner and the Trusted Online Casino Partner of the JUNOS and Canadian Music. Betty will launch the Ultimate JUNOS Experience Contest, offering one fan and their guest an opportunity to experience Canada's Biggest Night in Music, while activating on-site to engage fans, artists, and VIPs at the TD Coliseum Broadcast concourse on March 29.

City of Hamilton will serve as the presenting sponsor of Music Video of the Year, which will be awarded during the JUNO Awards Gala on March 28.

Live Nation Canada returns as the presenting sponsor of the Chair's Reception on March 27 at Liuna Station, supporting JUNO Week's industry and networking initiatives.

Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Canada's largest musical instrument retailer, serving the country since 1956, is the new presenting sponsor of the Rock Album of the Year category, which will be announced at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 28.

Marlow joins as the Official Period Care Partner of Canadian Music. The female-founded brand offers organic, toxin-free period care designed with transparency and menstrual wellness in mind. As a proudly Canadian brand, Marlow will provide product sampling and artist gifting throughout JUNO Week, helping make clean period care more accessible while normalizing conversations around menstrual health.

Revlon joins as an Official Beauty Partner of The 2026 JUNO Awards, bringing the brand's derm-inspired PhotoReady line to JUNO Week. Revlon will activate a fully integrated program, including artist gifting, influencer access, and a fan-facing sampling activation at The JUNO Awards Broadcast venue on March 29.

First-time sponsor, Sunrise Records, will be the Official Record Store of The JUNOS and Canadian Music. The retailer will present Single of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala and promote JUNO-nominated and winning music in-store across Canada, keeping Canadian artists front and centre year-round.

CARAS extends its gratitude to all 2026 brand and industry partners whose support ensures The 55th Annual JUNO Awards continue to showcase the best of Canadian music.

Tickets for The 2026 JUNO Awards are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/JUNOS.

Get closer to Canada's Biggest Week in Music! Download the JUNO Week App today for event schedules and real-time updates.

Web Links:

Official JUNO Awards website: www.junoawards.ca

Social Media:

Instagram: @TheJUNOAwards / X: @TheJUNOAwards / Facebook: @TheJUNOAwards /

Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner: CBC

CARAS acknowledges the financial support of FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters.

Premier Sponsor: TD Bank Group

Lead Sponsors: Skip, SiriusXM Canada, and Nissan Canada

Funding Partners: Music Canada, Province of Ontario, City of Hamilton, Tourism Hamilton, and Canadian Starmarker Fund

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca.

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contact: JUNOS: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]