The Jonas Brothers list cars on Turo for Canadian fans to unlock an exclusive VIP concert experience

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate the Jonas Brothers' new album and the North American leg of their world tour, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are listing cars on Turo in Vancouver and Montreal to give fans a chance to step into the world of the Grammy award-winning band – and get the keys directly from the stars themselves.

The brothers will join Turo, Canada's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, as its newest hosts by listing three cars in both Vancouver and Montreal for $300/day, which will unlock a never-before-seen VIP experience: Fans who book a Jonas Brothers listed car will get the keys directly from Kevin, Nick, or Joe. Beyond the opportunity to meet one of them in-person and to hit the road in a special car hosted by them, fans will receive two VIP tickets to the concert, along with swag bags filled with Jonas Brothers memorabilia.

Some of the Jonas Brothers' fondest memories are unwinding and spending quality time together on their family road trips and they rely on Turo to tour around while travelling away from home.

"Our Canadian fans always have a special place in our hearts, as we've filmed movies and recorded albums while stationed in Canada," said the Jonas Brothers. "That's why we chose some of our favourite Turo vehicles for fans to experience alongside us on tour."

Turo prides itself on its unparalleled selection of vehicles, and the Jonas Brothers are excited to hand-pick cars to host in Vancouver and Montreal that remind them of their own road trip adventures. Ahead of the Vancouver concert on Nov. 11, fans can choose from a brand new electric Rivian R1T, a sleek Tesla Model 3, and an all-terrain Jeep Wrangler. For the concert in Montreal on Dec. 1, the brothers will host a rugged Jeep Wrangler, an electric-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E and a sporty Toyota Supra.

"When the Jonas Brothers asked us to help bring their Canadian fans on the road with them, we jumped at the opportunity to create a never-before-seen concert-going experience for our guests," said Cedric Mathieu, Senior VP and Head of Turo Canada. "We know our Montreal and Vancouver Turo communities crave unique experiences, and that is why they turn to Turo for their road trips as we provide exciting adventures with an unrivaled vehicle selection."

Guests can request to book the Jonas Brothers' cars on October 12 at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT for $300 CA per day at turo.com/ca/en/thejonasbrothers .

