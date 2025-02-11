MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation has taken note of the investigation published by Le Devoir on February 11, 2025, which raises questions regarding its President, Mr. Jasmin Roy, and the organization's governance.

The Foundation, as well as its Board of Directors, take these allegations very seriously. In this regard, the Board of Directors had informed Le Devoir, by means of an official letter sent on January 17, 2025, that a law firm specializing in integrity and ethics had been mandated to carry out all verifications required in the circumstances. This external firm is supervised by a special committee of independent members.

As things currently stand, the Foundation can only refute these allegations in their entirety. Some of these allegations date back to past events that have already been the subject of public discussion. For the sake of transparency and thoroughness, the Foundation will refrain from any further comment until the Board of Directors has finalized its work.

About the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation

Established in 2010, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation is both a charitable and community organization whose mission is to create positive and caring environments, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations. The Foundation raises awareness, educates, supports, and contributes to finding sustainable solutions to issues of violence, discrimination, and intimidation in all living environments, be it educational settings, workplaces, or any other space. The implementation of healthy emotional and relational habits is at the heart of its approach, which aims to promote the inclusion of all people and to prevent mental health issues in Canada as well as everywhere else in the world.

SOURCE Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation

Media contact: Raphael Rochette, +1 514 688-2007, [email protected]