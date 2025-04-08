MONTREAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Following independent audits requested after the publication of reports in daily news outlet Le Devoir on February 11, 2025, and which were conducted by the Norton Rose Fulbright Canada law firm, the Board of Directors of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation reiterates its trust in its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jasmin Roy. Contrary to the allegations reported, the Board of Directors can confirm that the organizational climate within the Foundation is healthy, collaborative, and based on mutual respect. Its team consists of committed and caring professionals, united by a common desire to further the Foundation's mission.

The Board of Directors deplores Le Devoir's dissemination of allegations, omitting many essential contextual aspects. Thus, many of these allegations do not reflect the true situation. Indeed, the Board of Directors adds that since the articles were published in February 2025, the Foundation has received many messages of support from former and current employees, collaborators and partners, expressing their dismay and incomprehension at the allegations reported by the Montreal daily.

The Board of Directors points out that one of the published articles is based on an internal report produced in 2022 by the Protecteur du citoyen du Québec (Quebec Ombudsman) regarding preferential treatment granted to the Foundation. However, contrary to what the article implies, the Foundation was never contacted by the Protecteur du citoyen du Québec, nor was it informed of the conclusions of an investigation. Since the article's publication, information has been withdrawn from said article.

The Board of Directors also deplores Le Devoir's use of two sources which, due to confidential circumstances regarding privacy and/or legal considerations, should not have been quoted in the articles. Due to these circumstances, the Foundation will take all appropriate measures to preserve its integrity and that of its members.

Taking concrete actions for the future

At a time when the rights of women and members of visible minority and LGBTQ+ communities are being called into question, and as geopolitical and economic uncertainties are generating increased anxiety, the mission of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation remains as essential as ever: raise awareness, educate, inform and support in order to fight against violence, discrimination and bullying.

New initiatives will enhance this commitment to young people and vulnerable communities. Among these, innovative workshops using virtual reality, entitled "In the skin of a racialized person", will help develop good interpersonal skills with racialized persons. Various virtual reality workshops will continue to be offered in high schools and many living environments in order to help develop emotional and relational skills in teenagers and adults. These workshops will aim to fight against homophobia and transphobia, elder abuse and ageism, and harassment in the workplace.

A common commitment

Always striving for excellence, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation continues to optimize its internal policies and procedures, thus keeping itself aligned with best practices. Moreover, Jasmin Roy has voluntarily resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will remain President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation.

Deeply affected by recent events, the President and CEO, as well as all employees, are making their way through this period with resilience and solidarity. In order to preserve their well-being and allow the Foundation to smoothly resume its work, no interviews will be granted. The Foundation remains fully committed to pursuing its mission with determination, by focusing its efforts on concrete and positive actions.

