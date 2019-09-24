The ITHQ Signs Agreement with Marriott International Hotel Group

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) is pleased to announce the signing of a new agreement with Marriott International. This three-year agreement is geared in particular to students in the programs of Restaurant Management, Advanced Studies in International Hotel Management and B.B.A. in Tourism and Hotel Management, with a concentration in Hotel and Restaurant Management, which is offered jointly with Université du Québec à Montréal.

The Honourable Liza Frulla, P.C., C.M., O.Q., Director General, ITHQ Marissa Solomita, Senior Manager Canada, Talent Acquisition and University Relations - The Americas, Marriott International (CNW Group/Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec)

This agreement will give students the opportunity to complete an advanced internship at hotels under this banner. After their training, students who have proven themselves in the workplace will be in a better position to access manager training programs and pursue their careers with hotels in this prestigious group.

For our budding managers, this will be an opportunity to start an international career. This partnership will also promote collaboration between the industry and the ITHQ, whose training can continue to better meet market realities and the needs of the hotel industry.

The Honourable Liza Frulla, General Director of the ITHQ, is delighted with this new collaboration, which is in line with agreements that the ITHQ has signed with some of the world's most renowned hotel groups, such as Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Accor, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Canada, Sandals Resorts International and Relais & Châteaux.

" The ITHQ is very pleased to provide graduating students with these high-end internship and advanced education placements at the cutting edge of trends in the international hotel industry. These prestigious partnerships let us meet our goal of training qualified hotel managers and providing high-level staff that can fill the needs of a rapidly expanding market. " explains Ms. Frulla.

" We are delighted to solidify the partnership between Marriott International and the ITHQ. The students who graduate from the ITHQ are professional, well-educated, and equipped with the fundamental skills to be successful within the hospitality industry. We are excited to support the ITHQ program for many years to come and watch alumni who join Marriott International flourish in their careers. " says Marissa Solomita, Senior Manager Canada, Talent Acquisition and University Relations - The Americas.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Within Canada we have 252 hotels under 22 of our brands. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

About the ITHQ

For over 50 years, the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has been Canada's leading centre for specialized training in tourism, hospitality, and gastronomy. Equipped with unique facilities, such as a 4-star hotel school, two teaching restaurants and a research service, it is the only school in the country to offer programs at the secondary, CEGEP and university levels. Recognized for the excellence of its training that meets the highest industry standards, the ITHQ offers courses for both professionals and the general public.

