THE ITHQ TO BE ACTIVELY INVOLVED AT THE ICHRIE 2024 GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON RESEARCH IN THE TOURISM, RESTAURANT AND HOSPITALITY SECTORS

MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) will be actively involved throughout the major annual conference of the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE) that will be held at Le Centre Sheraton Montréal from July 24 to 26, 2024. Not only will the ITHQ serve as host school but multiple members of its scientific research community will present findings from their projects.

The ITHQ will also participate in the sessions of the Creative Teaching Lab, a new feature for the 2024 edition of this international conference that will bring together professionals, professors and researchers from around the world who work in the different sectors of the tourism, hospitality and restaurant industries. During the Creative Teaching Labs, professors, lecturers and instructors will present, share and discuss different learning and teaching techniques as well as innovative pedagogical approaches tailored to today's and tomorrow's generations of students taking programs in hospitality and tourism.

Many ITHQ students will also be on site for all three days to welcome the 450 conference registrants. Overall, more than thirty people from the ITHQ will be attending this international event. Full details about the 2024 ICRHIE Global Conference can be found at www.chrie.org/2024-ichrie-global-conference.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

1:30 p.m.: Creative Teaching Lab – Salons B and C

Enhancing student engagement through collaborative podcast creation: A case study

Émilie Boutet-Fauteux, ITHQ Teacher

3:00 p.m.: Symposium – Salon 7

The impact of role models for female culinary students

Julie Wawrzyniak, ITHQ Professor

3:00 p.m.: Symposium – Salon 6

Building a business intelligence model to connect tourism education programs to the tourism industry ecosystem

Project presented by the Association québécoise de la formation en restauration, tourisme et hôtellerie (AQFORTH)

Jean Lagueux, AQFORTH Board Member and UQAM Professor

France Dionne, Chair of the AQFORTH Board of Directors and Executive General Manager of the ITHQ

5:45 p.m.: Keynote Address – West Ballroom

Welcoming remarks from the Honourable Liza Frulla, General Director of the ITHQ

Thursday, July 25, 2024

2:00 p.m.: Creative Teaching Lab – Salons B and C

Second language teaching and learning for the hospitality industry: Insights from psycholinguistics and neuroscience

Ivan Luciano Avaca, Research Advisor, ITHQ

Friday, July 26, 2024

11:20 a.m.: Scientific Poster Presentation – Digital Station 7

For a distinctive local cuisine: A sensory way to promote conifers as forest aromatics in cooking

Afia Boumail, Food Science Specialist, ITHQ

François Girard, Student, Université Laval

Katherine Tanaka, Research Professional, Université Laval

Michael Bom Frøst, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen

Sylvie L. Turgeon, Full Professor, Université Laval; Co-Director, GastronomiQc Lab

Véronique Perreault, Research Professor, ITHQ; Co-Director, GastronomiQc Lab



11:20 a.m.: Scientific Poster Presentation – Digital Station 8

Revenue management for full-service restaurants

Kheira Kadi, Research Assistant, ITHQ

Riadh Ladhari, Full Professor, Université Laval

Marie-Claire Louillet, Research Professor, ITHQ

11:30 a.m.: Creative Teaching Lab – Salons B and C

Transforming education with applied research: The CCTT model

Quentin Sellier, Research Professional, ITHQ

12:00 p.m.: Scientific Poster Presentation – Digital Station 7

How to prioritize food waste reduction in restaurants: Eco-efficiency as a tool

Jade Lévesque, Research Professional, ITHQ

Véronique Perreault, Research Professor, ITHQ; Co-Director, GastronomiQc Lab

Laurence Godin, Assistant Professor, Université Laval

Sergey Mikhaylin, Associate Professor, Université Laval

13:30 a.m.: Creative Teaching Lab – Salons B and C

Are interns different when registered in an applied bachelor program?

Cynthia Lapointe, ITHQ Professor

About the ITHQ

For over 50 years, the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has been Canada's leading centre for specialized training in tourism, hospitality, and restaurant services. It meets the highest industry standards and is the only school in the country to offer programs at the vocational, technical and university levels. Its unique facilities include a hotel school, two teaching restaurants and a bar, two research units (GastronomiQc Lab and ExperiSens), and a hospitality consulting centre. In addition to its diploma programs, the ITHQ also offers training for professionals, services for businesses and institutions, and workshops for the general public (Ateliers SAQ par ITHQ).

