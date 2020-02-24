The ITHQ presents its new Bocuse d'Or Canada National Training Centre to Minister Mélanie Joly

"The Bocuse d'Or competition is an exceptional opportunity for Canada to show its gastronomy to the world. The Bocuse d'Or National Training Centre will allow Samuel Sirois, ITHQ culinary athlete, chef and instructor, to train in a kitchen that is identical to the one he will compete in at upcoming events. The invaluable support of Minister Mélanie Joly and Canada Economic Development will put victory within accessible reach for our current Team Canada and our teams to come. Winning the Bocuse d'Or would help put Canada on the map as an exceptional culinary destination." - Liza Frulla, General Director of the ITHQ

"Tourism is a growing industry. Again last year, the sector set a record with more than 21.1 million international visitors. Canadian chefs are a source of pride and a great reason to travel to this country. Whether they garner critical acclaim or proudly represent us at international competitions, they inspire us and make us proud. Projects like this one showcase Montreal's and Canada's culinary tourism sector on the international scene. I wish the best of luck to the ITHQ chefs."- Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Team Canada en route to Peru

After winning the Canadian selection for the Bocuse d'Or, Team Canada is now preparing to face the best chefs in the Americas at the continental qualifier on May 2 and 3 in Lima, Peru. Chef Samuel Sirois will be guided in this adventure by Chef Gilles Herzog, Coach and eminent ITHQ instructor, and assisted by Alexy Jetté, a brilliant graduate who will serve as Commis. The ITHQ is confident that the Canadian team will emerge victorious from this step on its way to reaching the international grand finale in Lyon in 2021.

About the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ)

For over 50 years, the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has been Canada's leading centre for specialized training in tourism, hospitality, and gastronomy. Equipped with unique facilities, such as a four-star hotel school, two teaching restaurants and two research units, it is the only institution in the country to offer programs at the secondary, CEGEP and university levels. Recognized for the excellence of its training that meets the highest industry standards, the ITHQ also runs workshops for professionals and the general public (SAQ Workshops by ITHQ and the Culinary Camp).

