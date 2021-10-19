The Indigenous Peoples are Inviting the Québec Business Community to Make a Commitment

WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of the holding of the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec, which will take place on November 25 and 26, 2021, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the Government of Quebec are launching an appeal to the business community in Quebec. Under the theme "Change requires your commitment!", this call for commitment aims to invite Quebec businesses to make commitments to the Indigenous peoples.

A document presenting the Vision for the Future of Indigenous Peoples has been prepared to help companies formulate commitments that will be meaningful and promising. This document contains an overview of the current situation and presents the ambitions of Indigenous peoples in terms of socioeconomic development.

Businesses wishing to get involved will be able to benefit from support offered by the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission (FNQLEDC). For more information or to make a commitment, please visit the event website.

Quotes:

"Including First Nations in the economic recovery represents an opportunity for Quebec's business community to listen to them in the current context of seeking balance with their own economic recovery and protecting their territories and all of their resources."

- Chief Ghislain Picard, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

"The Grand Economic Circle is a unique opportunity to forge solid ties between First Nations, business partners and the Government of Quebec. This is a concrete example of our commitment to relaunch Quebec's economy together and to bring about profound change in our relations with Indigenous peoples. It is a society project to which we must all contribute."

- Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

About the FNQLEDC

The FNQLEDC is recognized by First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador as the regional organization responsible for the socioeconomic development of the First Nations. Follow the FNQLEDC on Facebook.

