BANFF, AB, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Advisory Circle (IAC) and Parks Canada are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first Indigenous-led ceremonial bison harvest in Banff National Park. This IAC-led pilot project marks the first bison hunt on the lands of what is now known as Banff National Park since before the park's establishment, nearly 145 years ago.

The ceremonial bison harvest represents a substantial step in revitalizing important ceremonial and cultural hunting practices; marking a significant moment of cultural reconnection that restores traditions and deepens Indigenous connectivity to the land and the bison.

The Indigenous Advisory Circle for Banff National Park, established in 2018, is an important means to better understand Indigenous perspectives and priorities for their relationship with Parks Canada. Indigenous Nations are central to this initiative, including the Siksika Nation, Stoney Nakoda Nations (Bearspaw, Chiniki, and Goodstoney), Kainai Nation, Piikani Nation, Tsuut'ina Nation and the Otipemisiwak Métis Government – Rocky View and Red Deer Métis Districts. IAC leadership, with Parks Canada's support, requested and guided every aspect of the 2024 harvest to ensure the process was approached with appropriate care and according to cultural practices.

The ceremonial harvest reflects the shared goals of honouring Indigenous traditions and re-establishing cultural practices in Banff National Park. Harvesting by Indigenous Peoples is already safely implemented in many protected heritage places across the country, including approximately half of national parks. This harvest was an important step in exercising rights as protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act and bringing back ceremony that celebrates the long-standing relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the bison.

Given shared interest in the well being of the bison, plus the observed herd growth from 16 to over 130 animals since 2017, Indigenous Nations and Parks Canada co-developed the approach to facilitate the hunt. Harvesting activities were undertaken in a manner that ensured public safety, and without any motorized access inside this remote area of the National Park.

Three bison were harvested during the 2024 pilot project, all by free-range hunt. This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward for relationships between Parks Canada and the IAC, highlighting a shared commitment to honouring cultural practices and traditions, and advancing Indigenous stewardship within Banff National Park.

For more information about the ceremonial bison harvest pilot, please visit the Parks Canada website, or contact participating Nations directly.

Quotes

"Growing up, we listened to stories of the buffalo hunts of the past, and to now relive that history through our Laws of the Buffalo Hunt was a deeply meaningful experience. With the guidance and controls established by Parks Canada before the hunt, we were committed to following those protocols. Success in this hunt was not defined solely by the outcome; it was about understanding the land, recognizing the challenges ahead, and honouring our cultural heritage. The buffalo hunt has always been central to our survival as a people. During those four days, we felt the presence of our ancestors walking with us, and we could not be prouder of the hunters who participated."

Amber Boyd & Grant Lacombe,

District Captain, Rocky View Metis District, Provincial Secretary of Harvesting and Culture

"Historically the Blackfoot have always hunted the mountains in Alberta, but our ability to continue hunt our ancestral lands has been limited due to modern day infringements. As one of the true original inhabitants of the land, Siksika Nation was able to participate in a special Buffalo Hunt located within our territory that is now modern-day Banff National Park. Being able to hunt the same mountains, rivers and forests that our ancestors did allowed us to connect with them in a very special way. Our hunt started with prayer and ceremony and members of our Brave Dog society were present and we were able to approach the task appropriately. Siksika applauds this hunt and looks forward to participating in the coming years."

Samuel R.C. Crowfoot (Siipiinaomahka), B.A., J.D.,

Siksika Nation Councillor

"Oki, Piikani Nation hunters recently exercised a millenniums-old tradition in conducting a buffalo hunt in the mountains and valleys of present-day Banff National Park. Long before the establishment of a boundary indicating an off-limits area that prevented our Blackfoot peoples access to their traditional territory, our peoples had a sacred covenant with the buffalo which followed our Blackfoot traditions, spiritual beliefs and protocols. Each of the hunting party was presented an Iniskim (Buffalo stone) and had it transferred in a ceremony before the hunt. The Iniskim was a gift from the Creator, given to the hunters of the Blackfoot camps to ensure success in the hunt. Our ancestors are happy we are exercising our Blackfoot ways."

Chief Troy (Bossman) Knowlton,

Piikani Nation

"For Tsuut'ina, we have a special connection to bison. They once sustained us and looked after us. It's our turn to look after them."

Violet Meguinis,

Consultation Director, Tsuut'ina Nation

"The return of the Bison (tatâga) to Banff National Park (Mînî Rhpa Mâkoche), within Stoney Nakoda traditional territory, is also the return of a culturally significant species to a culturally significant landscape that will bring environmental and cultural benefits. The Bison Reintroduction is an important start for Stoney Nakoda and Parks Canada to work towards reconciliation; it is important not only to speak about reconciliation, but to practice reconciliation."

Bill Snow,

Acting Director of Consultation, Stoney Tribal Administration

"Since time immemorial, the Blackfoot People occupied vast territory which includes what is now known as Southern Alberta and Northern Montana. Banff National Park is a part of our territory and is home to numerous sacred sites that contain the history and knowledge of the Blackfoot People. The Park is significant as it was used for ceremonial, hunting, camping, trading and healing purposes.

The Indigenous Advisory Circle (IAC) and Parks Canada co-developed a coordinated harvest plan for bison in Banff National Park. This plan allows each Nation the flexibility to participate in ways that are culturally relevant and respecting diverse protocols. Our relationship with the Bison is strong and evident in our community, and not limited to the reintroduction of the herd to the Blood Tribe.

In the early discussions of the Banff Bison Harvest, elders emphasized the importance of ceremony. In the agreed feedback to the Bison Harvest a catch pen was recommended by the Blood Tribe with the intention that the Bison Harvests take place at home so all community members can be involved. However, no Bison were caught.

We understand the importance of exercising our hunting treaty rights, and we are currently working with Banff on hunting elk and other game in the Park. This Bison Harvest is the first of its kind and Parks Canada has assured the IAC that there is more to come.

We trust in the decision that our elders have made, and we look forward to further development of the Banff Bison Harvest in coming years."

Chief Traveller Plaited Hair

Aakaayaamihtsinima

Blood Tribe, Kainai Nation

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indigenous Advisory Circle participating Nations for their enduring partnership and guidance. As we collaborate on the ceremonial bison harvest and honour cultural practices, we are deeply appreciative of the wisdom and leadership they share. Together, we recognize that the cultures and identities of Indigenous Peoples are rooted in the land, and honouring these connections is vital for meaningful reconciliation."

Salman Rasheed,

Banff Field Unit Superintendent, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Indigenous Rights: Harvesting by Indigenous Peoples is protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act . This practice is part of their ongoing responsibility to care for and maintain their relationship with traditional territories, ancestral homelands, and treaty lands; a practice upheld for millennia.

Harvesting by Indigenous Peoples is protected under Section 35 of the . This practice is part of their ongoing responsibility to care for and maintain their relationship with traditional territories, ancestral homelands, and treaty lands; a practice upheld for millennia. Ceremonial Bison Harvest: In October 2024 , Parks Canada co-facilitated a ceremonial bison harvest in the backcountry of Banff National Park . This pilot initiative, led by the Indigenous Advisory Circle (IAC), highlights a collaborative approach to restoring cultural practices on the land.

In , Parks Canada co-facilitated a ceremonial bison harvest in the backcountry of . This pilot initiative, led by the Indigenous Advisory Circle (IAC), highlights a collaborative approach to restoring cultural practices on the land. Bison Population Health: The bison population in Banff National Park is healthy and thriving, showcasing strong reproductive success and adaptation to its environment. This growth underscores the importance of sustainable management practices, like the ceremonial harvest, which not only supports ecological sustainability but also strengthens cultural connections.

The bison population in is healthy and thriving, showcasing strong reproductive success and adaptation to its environment. This growth underscores the importance of sustainable management practices, like the ceremonial harvest, which not only supports ecological sustainability but also strengthens cultural connections. Supporting Indigenous Stewardship: By supporting harvesting and other stewardship practices, Parks Canada demonstrates its commitment to the Government of Canada's renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples and the implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Banff Field Unit Media Relations, Parks Canada, [email protected]