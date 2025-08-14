This commemoration is an important part of the Government of Canada's response to Call to Action 79 in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School was part of a system of residential schools for Indigenous children officially established by the federal government in the 19th and 20th centuries. Born of colonial policies in Canadian history, this system removed Indigenous children from their families and communities, not only denying them their traditions, language and culture, but also exposing children to grievous harm and even death. The residential school system is a tragedy that has adversely affected generations of Indigenous people and the Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, collaboration, and partnership.

Organizations participating in today's announcement. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ)) The view of the front of the Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, 2019 © Parks Canada / Allison Sarkar (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface—St. Vital, Manitoba, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Long Plain First Nation commemorated the national historic significance of the Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School with a special ceremony to unveil three plaques at the National Indigenous Residential School Museum of Canada.

Built in 1914-1915, the Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School is located on Keeshkeemaquah Reserve, part of the reserve lands of Long Plain First Nation. This building was nominated for designation by Long Plain First Nation who worked collaboratively with Parks Canada to identify the historic values of this Former residential school.

This large, three-storey brick building is a rare surviving example of residential schools that were established across Canada. The school closed in 1975, and six years later, the building and its surrounding lands were transferred to Long Plain First Nation to fulfill part of their treaty land entitlement. Since that time, the building has been given new meaning by the community as a site of commemoration and resilience that keeps the legacy of the residential school era alive and educates the public.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians and youth connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide.

Quotes

"Fifty years ago, the Portage la Prairie Residential School closed its doors, ending a painful chapter in our shared history. Yet, the harm caused by the residential school system is still felt today by families in Portage la Prairie and in communities across Canada. As we mark this anniversary, we honour the strength and resilience of Survivors, mourn those who never came home, and recommit ourselves to continuing the journey toward Truth and Reconciliation together."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty,

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today, we take time to acknowledge the painful legacy of the Former Portage La Prairie Residential School and the harmful and lasting impact that this institution, and many others like it under the residential school system, had on generations of First Nations, Inuit and Métis families and communities. We hope this commemoration allows Canadians to reflect on this tragic history, acknowledge the past, honour missing children and recognize the extraordinary strength and resilience of the survivors and all Indigenous peoples. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the voices of Indigenous peoples are heard, and that this history is never forgotten."

Ginette Lavack,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface—St. Vital, Manitoba

"Today, we pay tribute to Indigenous residential school survivors of the Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School that operated from 1915 - 1975. The plaques are symbols of resilience, strength and a place where stories are embedded in truth and the spirits honored. These memorials acknowledge their legacy of pain and injustices endured with courage and dignity. Their lives matter. Their voices matter. Their healing matters. We are still here."

Lorraine Daniels,

Second generation survivor

Executive Director

National Indigenous Residential School Museum of Canada Inc.

Quick Facts



Children who were sent to the Former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School came from many First Nations and other Indigenous communities within Manitoba and elsewhere. There, they faced severe discipline and abuse, harsh labour, emotional neglect, the attempted suppression of their language and cultures, and isolation from their families and communities.

and elsewhere. There, they faced severe discipline and abuse, harsh labour, emotional neglect, the attempted suppression of their language and cultures, and isolation from their families and communities. The Former Portage La Prairie Residential School now houses the National Indigenous Residential School Museum which was created as "a place where people can learn, share, heal and move forward with a greater understanding of the forces that shaped and forever changed multiple generations of First Nations people."

Parks Canada and Long Plain First Nation worked collaboratively to identify the historic values of this former residential school, and the report on the building prepared for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board was co-authored by members of the First Nation and Parks Canada.

and worked collaboratively to identify the historic values of this former residential school, and the report on the building prepared for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board was co-authored by members of the First Nation and Parks Canada. The plaques are written in Anishinaabemowin, Anishinaabemowin syllabics, Cree, Cree syllabics, Dakota, English and French.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognised, and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognised, and these important stories are shared with Canadians. The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application

