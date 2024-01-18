The Inaugural Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards Recognize the Best of Canada's Life Sciences Industry

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health is pleased to announce the winners of its first annual Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards (CHIA), which celebrate the remarkable achievements of Canada's life sciences companies and the talented individuals who work within the industry. The CHIAs are the first-ever awards to spotlight the Canadian life sciences industry from a national perspective, with a variety of award categories.

"These awards recognize the breadth of skills and talents that are required to bring innovative and life-changing therapeutics to Canadians who need them," said Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health, the company that founded the awards. "The CHIA 2024 honourees have shown excellence in leadership, sales and marketing, product development, community and stakeholder relations, advocacy, and more."

A jury of renowned thought leaders in Canadian healthcare has selected the following CHIA 2024 winners:

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline Inc.), chosen as Company of the Year 2023 , for its groundbreaking respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, alongside its industry leadership in environmental action, healthy workplaces, and corporate giving.

(GlaxoSmithKline Inc.), chosen as , for its groundbreaking respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, alongside its industry leadership in environmental action, healthy workplaces, and corporate giving. Incyte Biosciences Canada , recognized as Emerging Company of the Year 2023 , for its impressive commercialization of best-in-class therapeutics, including in the challenging landscape of rare diseases.

, recognized as , for its impressive commercialization of best-in-class therapeutics, including in the challenging landscape of rare diseases. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada), winner of the award for Community Leadership , for giving back through volunteerism, philanthropy, and environmentally focused corporate practices.

(Roche Canada), winner of the award for , for giving back through volunteerism, philanthropy, and environmentally focused corporate practices. Entyvio Ⓡ , marketed by Takeda Canada Inc., honoured as Product of the Year 2023 .

, marketed by Takeda Canada Inc., honoured as . Brigitte Nolet , CEO of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada), honoured as LifeSci Executive of the Year 2023 , for her commitment to life sciences sector strategies in the service of patients waiting for important innovations.

, CEO of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada), honoured as , for her commitment to life sciences sector strategies in the service of patients waiting for important innovations. Brad Donoff, Regional Sales Director of Valeo Pharma, awarded Sales Professional of the Year 2023 for his team's sales performance and his exemplary and supportive leadership.

For more information about the CHIAs and this year's winners, visit www.canadianhealthcareindustryawards.com.

About Catalytic Health

One of Canada's leading medical communications firms, Catalytic Health is the country's largest independent medical publisher, one of Canada's largest scientific conference providers, and a leader in innovative events and services for the Life Sciences industry.

About the CHIAs

The CHIAs celebrate the excellence, innovation, and community-minded dedication of the individuals and companies that make up the life sciences industry in Canada. Online nominations for the CHIAs will open each fall and the awards will be presented at the beginning of every year.

