Announcing the winners of Canadian Life Sciences Top 20 Under 40 Awards

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health and Bedford Group Transearch are proud to announce the inaugural winners of the Canadian Life Sciences Top 20 Under 40 Awards. The awards recognize 20 Canadian leaders, under the age of 40, that have made an outsized impact in the life sciences industry, within Canada or abroad.

"The winners are pharmacists, doctors, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs from across the healthcare spectrum. "We're proud to recognize these young leaders who have combined their talent and passion to drive change in the life sciences industry," said Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health and Co-Sponsor of the awards.

"The depth of talent in Canada's life sciences sector is remarkable, and it is an honour to recognize these 20 outstanding individuals. Their exceptional contributions demonstrate passion, commitment, and leadership driving innovation and progress. This recognition highlights the incredible impact of Canadian talent domestically and on the global stage." said Howard Pezim and Darren Raycroft, Co-Managing Directors with Bedford Group Transearch, Co-sponsor of the awards.

The winners are featured on the Canadian Life Sciences Top 20 Under 40 website and will be honoured in a special supplement of Hypothesis magazine that will be sent to life sciences companies across Canada.

To learn more about the winners, awards, including eligibility requirements, nomination process, the jury, and selection criteria, visit Top 20 Under 40 Life Sciences

About Catalytic Health

Founded in 2009, Catalytic Health is one of Canada's largest medical education agencies reaching over 50,000 Canadian clinicians with its educational programs, services and platforms. We are the largest independent medical publisher in Canada, one of the largest scientific conference providers, a leader in innovative events and services for the Life Sciences industry catalytichealth.com .

About Bedford Group Transearch

Established in 1979, Bedford Group Transearch is one of Canada's leading retained executive search firms, renowned for its expertise in the Life Sciences sector. With over four decades of experience, we have been a trusted partner to organizations ranging from pioneering startups to globally recognized multinationals. Our deep industry knowledge and strategic approach enable us to deliver world-class executive search and talent management solutions across Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Clinical Research, Pharmacy, and MedTech. We empower healthcare organizations to build exceptional leadership teams, ensuring they have expertise and vision to shape the future of the industry www.bedfordgroup.com/healthcare

SOURCE Catalytic Health