The CHIAs Celebrate the Best and Brightest in Canada's Life Sciences Industry

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health is pleased to announce the six winners of the second-annual Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards (CHIAs).

The CHIAs include more categories than any other awards focussed on Canada's life sciences industry, to showcase the diverse skills and talents that come together to bring new medical technologies to patients.

"It's important to us to recognize the unsung heroes of Canada's life sciences industry – those who work every day to champion life-changing therapies for patients who are waiting for them," said Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health, the company that founded the awards.

"From launching groundbreaking new products to supporting the growth of the industry to outstanding individual achievements, the CHIA 2025 honorees have shown vision, dedication, and exceptional leadership."

An independent jury of Canadian healthcare experts has selected the following CHIA 2024 winners:

Dayvigo™ , developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. , recognized as the Product of the Year

, developed by , recognized as the 49Care Ltd. , chosen as the Emerging Company of the Year

, chosen as the Front Line Medical Technologies , honoured as the Medical Device/Technology Company of the Year

, honoured as the Marion Ulmann of 49Care, honoured as the LifeSci Executive of the Year

of 49Care, honoured as the Rivka Krakofsky of BeiGene Canada, celebrated as the Marketing Professional of the Year

of BeiGene Canada, celebrated as the Matt Di Lullo of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., recognized as the Sales Professional of the Year

For more information about this year's CHIA winners, visit 2025 Winners – Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards and follow the CHIAs on LinkedIn.

About Catalytic Health

Founded in 2009, Catalytic Health is one of Canada's largest medical education agencies, the largest independent medical publisher in the country, and an industry leader in innovative events and services for the life sciences industry, reaching over 50,000 Canadian clinicians per year with its educational programs, services and platforms.

Visit catalytichealth.com for more information.

About the CHIAs

The CHIAs celebrate the excellence, innovation, and community-minded dedication of the individuals and companies that make up the life sciences industry in Canada. Online nominations for the CHIAs open each fall and the awards are presented at the beginning of every year. For more information about the CHIAs please visit Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards – Celebrating achievements in the life sciences.

