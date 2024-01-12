The Government of Canada is providing $258,343 to support programming and renovations at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - As one of Atlantic Canada's most beautiful historic performance venues, the Imperial Theatre has been delighting audiences with a range of diverse and quality shows for many years. It is an important driving force behind the cultural vitality of the city of Saint John and beyond.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay), announced funding of $258,343 to support programming and renovations to the Imperial Theatre. Mr. Long made this announcement of behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

This funding will allow the Imperial Theatre to continue high-quality programming, including the annual multi-disciplinary performing arts series. Outreach activities—including workshops, school visits and artist talks—will ensure that everyone can take part and enjoy the arts in their community. Funding will also allow for venue improvements including new front doors, a theatre stage cloth, renovated gender-neutral washrooms and the purchase of a small boom lift. These upgrades will provide an inclusive space and an enriched experience for all.

Through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, Canadian Heritage is contributing $170,000 to the theatre's programming for the 2022 to 2025 seasons. ACOA is providing $88,343 through its Innovative Communities Fund for the renovations.

In addition to funding from the Government of Canada, the Province of New Brunswick has provided $70,000 from the Regional Development Corporation.

Quotes

"Our government's commitment to supporting cultural hubs like the Imperial Theatre reflects our belief in making vibrant artistic experiences accessible to every Canadian in their local communities. With support for both programming and renovations, performers and audiences will continue to enjoy the theatre's diverse events and activities. May the show go on at the beautiful and historic Imperial Theatre!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Saint John's iconic Imperial Theatre has long been a cultural hub for the city, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate the arts and experience the magic of live performances. ACOA and the whole federal government are committed to supporting important spaces like this one that contribute to vibrant communities and thriving local economies across Atlantic Canada."

—The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Imperial Theatre has a rich history and is a cultural landmark in beautiful Saint John. I'm thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing in the programming and restoration of this facility as it continues to provide this region with outstanding artistic performances."

—Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay)

"We are pleased to provide funding to support upgrades to this historic theatre that will make their programming available and accessible to everyone. With this support, the Imperial Theatre will continue to be an important venue for performing arts and culture in the province."

—Tammy Scott-Wallace, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture on behalf of Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Imperial Theatre is proud of its community spirit and our meaningful reach to connect and engage people through the performing arts. This funding expands opportunities to reach audiences through innovative programming and outreach. The capital improvements which will replace the existing wooden front doors along with upgrades to the washrooms, ensure universal accessibility for people from all walks of life."

—Angela Campbell, Executive Director, Imperial Theatre

Quick Facts

The Imperial Theatre in Saint John, New Brunswick, is a historic performing arts venue. The theatre's mandate is to provide a platform for diverse and high-quality artistic performances from various regions and cultures of Canada and the world.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

The funding from ACOA announced today is provided through the Innovative Communities Fund, which supports community initiatives that develop thriving industry sectors, enhance rural infrastructure and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Imperial Theatre https://imperialtheatre.ca/ Canada Arts Presentation Fund https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/arts-presentation-fund.html ACOA https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities.html ACOA's Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities/services/innovative-communities-fund.html New Brunswick Regional Development Corporation https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/regional_development.html

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Ann Kenney, Senior Communications Officer, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-429-2624, [email protected]; Bethany Stout, Assistant Executive Director, Imperial Theatre Inc., [email protected]