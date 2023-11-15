OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The number of elderly households in Canada will increase significantly in the coming years and that will have an impact for Canada's housing market. How long will elderly households hang on to their homes before selling? How many of these households are planning to downsize, buy condominiums, or move to the rental market? These and other questions affecting the evolution of the real estate market are the subject of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) latest report, What do we know about elderly people's behaviour in the Canadian real estate market?, focusing on the Canadian real estate market and its six largest census metropolitan areas (CMAs): Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal.

You can read the full report on the CMHC website by clicking on the link below:

What do we know about elderly people's behaviour in the Canadian real estate market?

