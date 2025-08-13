GIBSONS, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges require immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced funding for O'Shea Place at 915 O'Shea Road, the second project of the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society to provide affordable housing in Gibsons.

The announcement was made by Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

The second project will bring 33 new rental homes for people with moderate to middle incomes in Gibsons. The four-storey building is a partnership between the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province of BC, through the BC Builds program administered by BC Housing, the Town of Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society (SCAHS). The homes include a mix of bachelor, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with seven units completely accessible and all common areas are barrier free. The SCAHS will own and operate all the homes for both projects.

O'Shea Place will include a childcare centre with 25 childcare spaces for 30 months to school age and 18 before and after school spaces. The centre is made possible through almost $2.9 million through ChildCareBC's New Spaces Fund, which is jointly supported through federal and provincial investments under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Construction is expected to be complete in mid 2026.

Construction on the first project Shaw Place is complete with 40 homes open for families, seniors and individuals. It opened in 2024 and funding was announced in November 2022.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada is committed to building more affordable housing across the country. This investment in Gibsons will create 33 new affordable homes and a childcare centre—providing local families with the stability and support they deserve. In partnership with the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society, the Town of Gibsons, and the Province of British Columbia, we're helping to address urgent housing needs and strengthen the infrastructure that supports a growing and vibrant Sunshine Coast." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and with our government's investment, more families, seniors and individuals will have a place to live that fits their budget and quality childcare. This development reflects what's possible when all levels of government work together to put people first." - Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Province of British Columbia

"This development is a great news for people in Gibsons. These new homes and childcare spaces will make a real difference for families, seniors, and individuals who call this community home. I'm happy to support developments that reflect our shared values of affordability and putting people first." – Randene Neil, MLA for Powell River- Sunshine Coast

"This project represents exactly the kind of collaboration our community needs to create real solutions to the housing crisis. By providing secure, affordable homes and new childcare spaces, Phase Two of 915 O'Shea not only helps individuals and families today, it strengthens Gibsons for the long term. We're proud to contribute the land and to be working alongside our provincial, federal, and non-profit partners to make this vision a reality."— Silas White, Mayor of Gibsons

"We are so thankful for the support from the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Province of BC, through BC Housing, and the Town of Gibsons. O'Shea Place will create much-needed housing for our local workforce, families, and seniors — so they can continue to live, work, and retire here on the Coast. With the addition of an affordable daycare on site, this project will support the people who keep our community strong, from young families just starting out to seniors who have called the Coast home for decades" - Kim Darwin, President of Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society – Kim Dawn, President of Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of March 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of over 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for 915 O'Shea Road is as follows: $9.6 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $4.2 million BC Builds grant provided by the Province through BC Housing The Town of Gibsons is also providing the land, valued at approximately $3 million



