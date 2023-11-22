The Impact of Breaking Language Barriers: Alexa Translations Partners with The Outlaw Ocean Project to Support Their Investigative Journalism

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The partnership between The Outlaw Ocean Project and Alexa Translations affirms their shared commitment to shaping a better world for generations to come.

In the first week of October, The Outlaw Ocean Project published a truly unique investigation that focused on pressing concerns on both land and sea. For the investigation, The Outlaw Ocean Project team were called upon to report from myriad locations around the world, including onboard Chinese squid ships, from a small village in Indonesia, the biggest port in Uruguay, and within mainland China.

The investigation focused on China because it has by far the largest high-seas fishing fleet and processes much of the world's catch. However, it also looked at Americans who eat vast quantities of seafood and who may also be implicated - not in the least because more than 80 percent of the seafood consumed in the United States is imported, with much of it either caught by Chinese ships or processed in China before arriving in the U.S.

When it came to sharing how the partnership with Alexa Translations aided their work, Ian Ubrina, director and founder of The Outlaw Ocean Project, said, "We would not have been reporting from so many different locations, across geographic and language divides, without the help from the interpreters and translators from Alexa Translations."

As a non-profit journalistic organization focused on producing investigative stories, The Outlaw Ocean Project aims to reach a younger and more international audience with its stories. Their goal is to raise awareness and create a sense of urgency about human rights, labor, and environmental abuses that occur at sea. Being among the few organizations that report on such complex issues, they hope to distribute these high-impact stories to as broad and diverse an audience as possible.

With the help of the Alexa Translations A.I. platform and their team of expert professional translators, The Outlaw Ocean Project has been able to accurately translate its latest investigation for all the world to see. Consequently, this has empowered it to actualize its plans to expand its reach and shed light on the untold and troubled stories of the oceans.

"Alexa Translations is proud and thankful to have the chance to support such a noble cause as The Outlaw Ocean Project," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "As long as The Outlaw Ocean Project continues their mission to investigate and bring to light urgent stories, Alexa Translations will support them by translating these stories to be shared across language barriers."

About The Outlaw Ocean Project:

The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization solely dedicated to producing investigative stories about lawlessness at sea, and human rights, environment, and labor concerns across the world's oceans. To reach a broader and more diverse audience, it converts its investigative journalism into different narrative forms such as music initiatives, mural art, educational games, and documentary films, among others. Their investigations are distributed globally for free with this type of journalism being rare, expensive, and urgently needed.

For more information, visit: https://www.theoutlawocean.com/

To read their latest investigation: https://www.theoutlawocean.com/china

