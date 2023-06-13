PHOTOS AND LOGOS AVAILABLE HERE

MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Grandio Group is proud to announce that Moishes, the can't–miss steakhouse in Montreal's Quartier international, will be reborn on June 14, 2023. A host of talented local artisans have collaborated over the past three years to prepare the reopening of this veritable Montreal institution, which, while offering a new, contemporary ambience, remains true to its roots and the top-quality service for which Moishes is renowned.

Founded in 1938 by Moishe Lighter, Moishes steakhouse was acquired in 2018 by Groupe Grandio. Closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, this iconic business has since benefited from an investment of more than $5 million that will enable it to host more than 200 diners in a 7,000-square-foot space, where they will be welcomed by a team of 80 employees.

"Moishes is much more than a restaurant. It's a unique story of courageous, authentic and passionate immigrant entrepreneurs who celebrate their roots, but are even prouder to be Montrealers. Grandio Group had both the responsibility of preserving the restaurant's soul and cachet, and the opportunity to write the latest chapter in a story that spans 85 years. Moishes is one of Montreal's oldest culinary institutions still in operation today, thanks to an offering whose quality has never wavered. We are proud to contribute our expertise to its future," said Jean Bédard, President and CEO of Grandio Group.

The restaurant is divided into four rooms — a bar area, two distinct dining rooms and a private dining room — to recreate the warm, intimate ambience of the former space on boulevard Saint-Laurent.

A legacy that shapes the future

Moishes has borne witness to succeeding eras that have shaped the Montreal of today. The Grandio Group strategically designed each of the restaurant's spaces with the collaboration of local artists to evoke the memories and traditions of Moishes. The new concept was created by Patty Xenos Design (PXDI), who had previously worked with Leonard Lighter, son of Moishes' founder, on the renovation of this dining institution in 2011.

"The new location is dynamic, bold and very bright. Normally, this is a great asset, but our challenge was to recreate the warmth, comfort and unpretentious high-quality environment of Moishes. We chose a timeless design, through which the legend and DNA of the establishment live on. This resolutely chic venue is distinguished by its simplicity and the use of responsible materials. We have also retained original objects, such as the chandeliers and pewter ceiling tiles, as well as the butcher's scales, which will be on display in the open kitchen," added Patty Xenos, President and Creative Director at PXDI.

As soon as they arrive, customers can contemplate and view a mural by Jason Wasserman that tells the story of Moishes through the ages to the present day. In the bar area, the centrepiece reuses the onyx of the original bar. Photographs by David Leonard Sidaway grace the first dining room, alongside the historic map of Montreal from the National Archives, also salvaged from the former space. Original temporary collections from the Canada Council Art Bank are presented in the second dining room. The private dining room features a specially created work by internationally renowned Montreal artist André Monet.

The restaurant's menu retains several Eastern-European-inspired dishes from the original menu. At the same time, the menu has been redesigned by Chef Murteza Talu. In addition to USDA Prime Beef — the highest quality of beef on the market — a variety of new dishes will be added seasonally, including fish and vegetarian dishes, among others. Grandio Group is committed to buying local.

About Moishes

For 85 years, Moishes has been synonymous with Montreal: the finest ingredients available in North America, combined with European-inspired recipes and an extraordinary team. No other restaurant in its category has lasted as long. In its new location in Montreal's Quartier International, Moishes remains more determined than ever to reaffirm the authenticity, consistency and culinary excellence for which it is known, for generations to come. Moishes is Montreal, and Montreal is Moishes. For more information, visit www.moishes.ca.

About Grandio Group

Grandio Group brings together Quebec restaurateurs in a single company whose motto is to be creators of good times. The Group has over 4,000 employees in more than 59 locations under the following banners: La Cage - Brasserie Sportive, Cochon Dingue, Lapin Sauté, Ciel !, Paris Grill, Café du Monde, Madame Chose, Chez Lionel - Brasserie française, IRU Izakaya, Moishes, Gibbys, Crémy Pâtisserie et Brasseur du Monde. Several of these brands benefit from a strong presence in grocery stores, thanks particularly to products offered in ready-to-eat format. The company also offers event catering, food trucks and ready to cook meals. For more information, visit www.grandio.com.

