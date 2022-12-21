Hyundai Canada proudly returning to the Montreal Auto Show by showcasing two new electric vehicles for the first time, the Hyundai SEVEN Concept and IONIQ 6.

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Montreal International Auto Show, taking place January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Hyundai will mark its return to the major Canadian auto circuit with two national debuts: the SEVEN Concept, which provides a glimpse into the brand's futuristic design and technology direction towards sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) and the newly-launched IONIQ 6 fully-electric sedan.

Hyundai Concept Seven and Hyundai IONIQ 6 (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.) Hyundai IONIQ 6 (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.) Hyundai Concept Seven (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

The SEVEN Concept provides a glimpse into Hyundai's future innovations and a clear hint at a new SUEV model coming to the IONIQ family which prioritizes customer values over industry norms. Revealed to the world in November 2021 at AutoMobility LA, the SEVEN Concept is set to make its Canadian debut at the Montreal International Autoshow. Built upon Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the SEVEN Concept boasts a long wheelbase and flat platform floor enabling a completely new class of vehicle that also provides a comfortable and luxurious experience for passengers. The SEVEN Concept will be able to provide an outstanding targeted driving range of over 480 km and ultra-fast charging capabilities, delivering an experience tailored to customers' needs. With a 350-kW charger, SEVEN is capable of charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes. SEVEN comes with a retractable control stick, lounge chairs and a curved bench seat, a built-in mini fridge and a roof with a panoramic screen to provide a relaxing and luxurious atmosphere.

In addition, the all-new Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6, inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV concept, will make its Canadian Autoshow premiere at the Montreal International Autoshow. The four-door electrified "streamliner" is the latest addition to the IONIQ line, offering advanced technology and performance capabilities, a drag coefficient of 0.22, the lowest in the company's vehicle lineup and one of the lowest in the industry, and a targeted estimated driving range of up to 547 kilometres in its RWD variant.

The IONIQ 6 is equipped with a plethora technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350-kW charger. IONIQ 6 is the first Hyundai model to have Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware update technology that can enhance the vehicle's performance wirelessly. The IONIQ 6 features a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design, along with a spacious and modern interior, and is set to hit Canadian showrooms in the Spring of 2023.

"As the leader in electric vehicle adoption in Canada, we are thrilled to once again participate in the Montreal International Autoshow and to showcase our latest line-up of vehicles to our EV lovers in Quebec," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "As a company, we have always recognized the importance of the Quebec market and its leading role in EV adoption in Canada. We are committed to delivering the best in innovation and sustainability, and we are grateful for the support and enthusiasm of our Quebec customers in driving this movement forward. On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada, we are excited to connect with our customers in Quebec and showcase the innovative technology and exceptional design that sets Hyundai apart."

Visitors to the Hyundai booth at the Montreal International Autoshow will have the opportunity to see the SEVEN Concept and IONIQ 6 up close, as well as explore the brand's full line-up of vehicles

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 225 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

