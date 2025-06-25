Every year in B.C., approximately 130 children are diagnosed with cancer. As the province's only full-service acute-care hospital dedicated to children, BC Children's Hospital delivers highly specialized care to young patients from across B.C. and the Yukon. Its oncology team provides comprehensive care for children with cancer, treating hundreds of patients each year with compassion, innovation, and expertise.

"At BC Children's Hospital Foundation, we're committed to improving outcomes for every child —and every family—facing a cancer diagnosis," said Malcolm Berry, president and CEO, BC Children's Hospital Foundation. "This generous gift from Hyundai Hope on Wheels is more than a donation; it's a meaningful investment in the care, treatment, and hope that families can count on when they walk through the hospital's doors."

BC Children's Hospital is home to some of the country's leading paediatric oncology researchers. Experts at the hospital and BC Children's Hospital Research Institute are advancing clinical trials and lab-based discoveries to better understand childhood cancers and develop more effective, less invasive treatments made for kids. Ongoing studies focus on a wide range of cancer types, including leukemia, brain tumours, and solid tumours, with a strong emphasis on precision medicine and survivorship.

To mark the donation, Hyundai hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, a powerful tradition of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. During the event, children affected by cancer were invited to place their painted handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle, alongside families, care teams, and community members. Each handprint is a symbol of courage, unity, and the ongoing fight to end childhood cancer.

Hyundai Canada's NHL ambassador, North Vancouver native Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, was on hand to lend his support to the cause. Connor expressed his gratitude for everything B.C. Children's Hospital and Foundation teams do for the community and participated in the handprint ceremony, bringing smiles to the faces of all participants.

"This is our first year of Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada, and today's Handprint Ceremony at BC Children's Hospital is a moving reminder of why this program matters," said Kirk Merrett, Hyundai Canada's director of human resources and administration and the Hyundai Canada executive who administers Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "We're proud to stand with this incredible hospital and the families it serves — and to support the people working tirelessly to create brighter futures for kids facing cancer."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered non-profit focused on funding research and care programs for children with cancer. The $250,000 donation to BC Children's Hospital Foundation is part of a broader $4 million commitment Hyundai Hope on Wheels is making in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada. Through this initiative, Hyundai Canada is proud to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work — and to help drive progress, one handprint at a time.

BC Children's is more than a hospital. It's an acute care centre, rehabilitation and assessment centre, mental health service provider, and research institute—tackling the most complex physical and mental health challenges facing children and youth today. Widely recognized as leaders in specialized, innovative therapies and ground-breaking research, BC Children's is ranked among the top paediatric hospitals in the world. Whether it's kidney failure, cancer, heart disease, or brain health, there are hundreds of health experts tirelessly delivering care and over 2,000 research professionals working to solve the biggest questions remaining in child health. The generosity of donors fuels our ability to conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury, and prioritize the unique needs of kids in every aspect of their care. You might think your impact is small, but your support of BC Children's Hospital could be just what we need to push the next medical advancement over the finish line. Follow us at @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

