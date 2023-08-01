Inspired by Pop-Culture Sensation Squishmallows, McDonald's Canada has launched the Squishmallows TM/MC McFlurry ® , available for a limited time

A version of the loveable plush toys will also be available as part of the Happy Meal® while supplies last

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Summer just got a bit tastier! Starting today, Canadians can get their hands on the new Squishmallows TM/MC McFlurry®, complete with smooth vanilla soft serve blended with pink popping candy and delicious blueberry flavoured syrup. And, for Squishmallows collectors, families and fans of all ages, a version of the soft and loveable plush toy will also be available in the Happy Meal® for a limited time. The Squishmallows toys will be offered to guests in specially themed Squishmallows boxes that include a scannable code to bring each of the characters' personalities to life in an immersive musical experience.

Squishmallows McFlurry

The latest addition to the McFlurry lineup showcases McDonald's commitment to menu innovation. For a limited time only, guests can try the Squishmallows McFlurry at participating restaurants in both regular and snack sizes.

"We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colourful and unique flavour combination," said Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada. "The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavoured syrup."

This new McFlurry comes as McDonald's Canada continues to innovate to deliver unparalleled flavour experiences for its guests. Earlier this summer, the brand launched limited-edition McFlurry flavours Confetti Cookie Dough and Caramel Popcorn.

Squishmallows in Happy Meal®

For Squishmallows fans, an exclusive lineup of 10 music-themed Squishmallows toys, each with their own name and unique look, will be offered in specially-themed Squishmallows Happy Meal boxes while supplies last.

"In partnering with McDonald's Canada we are able to bring fans an interactive 360-degree Squishmallows experience which includes the Squishmallows McFlurry, exclusive digital playlists and special edition Squishmallows," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald's, a brand that is trusted and recognized across the world and loved by Canadians coast to coast."

As a family destination, McDonald's Canada is committed to continually enhancing the Happy Meal experience to deliver fun moments for families and children to enjoy together. And, the brand continues to prioritize the digital experience for guests of all ages, which is why each Squishmallows Happy Meal toy design will also include an exclusive playlist, comprised of three songs, to bring their personalities to life.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award- winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

