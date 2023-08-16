OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The housing starts trendline increased for the second consecutive month due to a healthy number of actual housing starts in July. The trend was 242,525 units, up 2.8% from 235,819 units in June, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 10% in July (254,966 units) compared to June (283,498 units), which was the strongest month so far this year. Despite the monthly drop, total SAAR housing starts for all areas in Canada was 7.4% above the 5-year average.

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) decreased by 11%, with 234,857 units recorded in July. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 12% to 193,446 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 4% to 41,411 units.

The Vancouver and Toronto CMAs saw decreases in total SAAR housing starts in July, with Vancouver down 23%, and Toronto down 29%. In contrast, the Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton CMAs recorded respective increases of 12%, 33%, and 67% in total SAAR housing starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,109 units.

Quote:

"Despite a decrease in the SAAR of housing starts relative to last month, July saw a healthy number of actual housings starts from a historical perspective. This pushed the trend of housing starts upward for the second consecutive month. Market intelligence suggests multi-unit projects started in June and July were likely financed a few months prior, so, the effect of the most recent interest rate hikes on housing starts remains to be seen," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Toronto and Vancouver have been performing well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 35% and 49% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.

have been performing well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 housing starts were 35% and 49% in and respectively. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







July 2022 July 2023 % July 2022 July 2023 % July 2022 July 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

78 42 -46 7 16 129 85 58 -32 P.E.I.

27 21 -22 16 51 219 43 72 67 N.S.

216 181 -16 545 266 -51 761 447 -41 N.B.

131 104 -21 356 306 -14 487 410 -16 Atlantic

452 348 -23 924 639 -31 1,376 987 -28 Qc

663 471 -29 3,720 2,313 -38 4,383 2,784 -36 Ont.

2,198 1,482 -33 6,047 6,865 14 8,245 8,347 1 Man.

273 136 -50 330 644 95 603 780 29 Sask.

141 86 -39 133 327 146 274 413 51 Alta.

1,356 1,122 -17 2,204 2,168 -2 3,560 3,290 -8 Prairies

1,770 1,344 -24 2,667 3,139 18 4,437 4,483 1 B.C.

672 428 -36 3,126 3,574 14 3,798 4,002 5 Canada (10,000+) 5,755 4,073 -29 16,484 16,530 0 22,239 20,603 -7 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 26 16 -38 130 14 -89 156 30 -81 Barrie

188 55 -71 141 61 -57 329 116 -65 Belleville - Quinte West 20 45 125 5 4 -20 25 49 96 Brantford

71 24 -66 110 41 -63 181 65 -64 Calgary

523 542 4 1,356 1,079 -20 1,879 1,621 -14 Chilliwack

17 12 -29 2 7 250 19 19 - Drummondville 29 21 -28 4 33 ## 33 54 64 Edmonton

625 443 -29 752 1,029 37 1,377 1,472 7 Fredericton

32 41 28 142 186 31 174 227 30 Greater/Grand Sudbury 8 35 338 22 87 295 30 122 307 Guelph

12 8 -33 17 185 ## 29 193 ## Halifax

78 76 -3 417 209 -50 495 285 -42 Hamilton

92 27 -71 103 33 -68 195 60 -69 Kamloops

16 0 -100 10 0 -100 26 0 -100 Kelowna

52 32 -38 40 56 40 92 88 -4 Kingston

49 35 -29 22 368 ## 71 403 468 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 93 60 -35 305 223 -27 398 283 -29 Lethbridge

30 27 -10 9 3 -67 39 30 -23 London

102 82 -20 204 60 -71 306 142 -54 Moncton

49 30 -39 185 97 -48 234 127 -46 Montréal

165 118 -28 1,944 854 -56 2,109 972 -54 Nanaimo

15 6 -60 90 9 -90 105 15 -86 Oshawa

103 97 -6 234 67 -71 337 164 -51 Ottawa-Gatineau 306 137 -55 1,824 779 -57 2,130 916 -57 Gatineau

70 47 -33 276 85 -69 346 132 -62 Ottawa

236 90 -62 1,548 694 -55 1,784 784 -56 Peterborough

41 10 -76 0 0 - 41 10 -76 Québec

102 59 -42 521 334 -36 623 393 -37 Red Deer

9 4 -56 2 6 200 11 10 -9 Regina

39 25 -36 44 10 -77 83 35 -58 Saguenay

36 17 -53 12 246 ## 48 263 448 St. Catharines-Niagara 130 46 -65 26 101 288 156 147 -6 Saint John

28 17 -39 5 4 -20 33 21 -36 St. John's

68 34 -50 3 13 333 71 47 -34 Saskatoon

95 54 -43 77 308 300 172 362 110 Sherbrooke

42 22 -48 70 223 219 112 245 119 Thunder Bay

23 8 -65 19 0 -100 42 8 -81 Toronto

533 472 -11 2,882 4,728 64 3,415 5,200 52 Trois-Rivières

17 26 53 66 129 95 83 155 87 Vancouver

276 211 -24 1,700 2,751 62 1,976 2,962 50 Victoria

107 31 -71 861 428 -50 968 459 -53 Windsor

68 27 -60 90 23 -74 158 50 -68 Winnipeg

228 111 -51 243 621 156 471 732 55 Total

4,543 3,143 -31 14,689 15,409 5 19,232 18,552 -4 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021

Census Definitions.

















Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2023 July 2023 % June 2023 July 2023 % June 2023 July 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

422 385 -9 53 122 130 475 507 7 P.E.I.

142 169 19 120 612 410 262 781 198 N.S.

2,175 1,786 -18 11,134 3,168 -72 13,309 4,954 -63 N.B.

1,004 809 -19 2,966 3,654 23 3,970 4,463 12 Qc

3,559 4,726 33 21,992 25,276 15 25,551 30,002 17 Ont.

15,429 14,525 -6 101,423 80,244 -21 116,852 94,769 -19 Man.

1,548 1,328 -14 5,208 7,728 48 6,756 9,056 34 Sask.

934 871 -7 5,796 3,924 -32 6,730 4,795 -29 Alta.

11,376 12,052 6 14,585 25,748 77 25,961 37,800 46 B.C.

6,368 4,760 -25 57,175 42,970 -25 63,543 47,730 -25 Canada (10,000+) 42,957 41,411 -4 220,452 193,446 -12 263,409 234,857 -11 Canada (All Areas) 57,317 55,093 -4 226,179 199,873 -12 283,498 254,966 -10 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 204 245 20 636 168 -74 840 413 -51 Barrie

1,197 449 -62 4,356 732 -83 5,553 1,181 -79 Belleville - Quinte West 203 377 86 384 48 -88 587 425 -28 Brantford

1,202 348 -71 24 492 ## 1,226 840 -31 Calgary

5,693 6,112 7 8,652 12,948 50 14,345 19,060 33 Chilliwack

278 155 -44 278 84 -70 446 239 -46 Drummondville 131 232 77 324 396 22 455 628 38 Edmonton

4,703 4,704 0 5,484 12,348 125 10,187 17,052 67 Fredericton

390 326 -16 972 2,232 130 1,362 2,558 88 Greater/Grand Sudbury 22 253 ## 24 1,044 ## 46 1,297 ## Guelph

45 77 71 1,632 2,220 36 1,677 2,297 37 Halifax

722 726 1 10,644 2,508 -76 11,366 3,234 -72 Hamilton

315 283 -10 3,456 396 -89 3,771 679 -82 Kamloops

59 0 -100 12 0 -100 71 0 -100 Kelowna

519 389 -25 3,864 672 -83 4,383 1,061 -76 Kingston

239 290 21 0 4,416 ## 239 4,706 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,122 747 -33 648 2,676 313 1,770 3,423 93 Lethbridge

227 206 -9 24 36 50 251 242 -4 London

345 756 119 2,568 720 -72 2,913 1,476 -49 Moncton

263 193 -27 1,968 1,164 -41 2,231 1,357 -39 Montréal

1,057 1,224 16 9,068 10,092 11 10,125 11,316 12 Nanaimo

166 87 -48 36 108 200 202 195 -3 Oshawa

1,010 994 -2 720 804 12 1,730 1,798 4 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,655 1,271 -52 9,504 9,348 -2 12,159 10,619 -13 Gatineau

331 372 12 4,956 1,020 -79 5,287 1,392 -74 Ottawa

2,324 899 -61 4,548 8,328 83 6,872 9,227 34 Peterborough 35 63 80 0 0 - 35 63 80 Québec

352 493 40 6,480 4,008 -38 6,832 4,501 -34 Red Deer

39 37 -5 48 72 50 87 109 25 Regina

101 214 112 1,788 120 -93 1,889 334 -82 Saguenay

202 152 -25 168 2,952 ## 370 3,104 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 428 415 -3 1,584 1,212 -23 2,012 1,627 -19 Saint John

247 161 -35 0 48 ## 247 209 -15 St. John's

363 337 -7 60 156 160 423 493 17 Saskatoon

757 545 -28 3,996 3,696 -8 4,753 4,241 -11 Sherbrooke

193 198 3 852 2,676 214 1,045 2,874 175 Thunder Bay 97 51 -47 48 0 -100 145 51 -65 Toronto

4,253 4,330 2 81,612 56,736 -30 85,865 61,066 -29 Trois-Rivières 65 313 382 3,204 1,548 -52 3,269 1,861 -43 Vancouver

3,622 2,426 -33 42,660 33,012 -23 46,282 35,438 -23 Victoria

249 273 10 5,724 5,136 -10 5,973 5,409 -9 Windsor

236 241 2 300 276 -8 536 517 -4 Winnipeg

1,386 1,111 -20 5,136 7,452 45 6,522 8,563 31 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021

Census Definitions.

















Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

