OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The housing starts trendline increased for the second consecutive month due to a healthy number of actual housing starts in July. The trend was 242,525 units, up 2.8% from 235,819 units in June, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 10% in July (254,966 units) compared to June (283,498 units), which was the strongest month so far this year. Despite the monthly drop, total SAAR housing starts for all areas in Canada was 7.4% above the 5-year average.

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) decreased by 11%, with 234,857 units recorded in July. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 12% to 193,446 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 4% to 41,411 units.

The Vancouver and Toronto CMAs saw decreases in total SAAR housing starts in July, with Vancouver down 23%, and Toronto down 29%. In contrast, the Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton CMAs recorded respective increases of 12%, 33%, and 67% in total SAAR housing starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,109 units.

"Despite a decrease in the SAAR of housing starts relative to last month, July saw a healthy number of actual housings starts from a historical perspective. This pushed the trend of housing starts upward for the second consecutive month. Market intelligence suggests multi-unit projects started in June and July were likely financed a few months prior, so, the effect of the most recent interest rate hikes on housing starts remains to be seen," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

  • Toronto and Vancouver have been performing well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 35% and 49% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




July 2022

July 2023

%

July 2022

July 2023

%

July 2022

July 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

78

42

-46

7

16

129

85

58

-32

P.E.I.

27

21

-22

16

51

219

43

72

67

N.S. 

216

181

-16

545

266

-51

761

447

-41

N.B. 

131

104

-21

356

306

-14

487

410

-16

Atlantic

452

348

-23

924

639

-31

1,376

987

-28

Qc

663

471

-29

3,720

2,313

-38

4,383

2,784

-36

Ont. 

2,198

1,482

-33

6,047

6,865

14

8,245

8,347

1

Man. 

273

136

-50

330

644

95

603

780

29

Sask.

141

86

-39

133

327

146

274

413

51

Alta.

1,356

1,122

-17

2,204

2,168

-2

3,560

3,290

-8

Prairies

1,770

1,344

-24

2,667

3,139

18

4,437

4,483

1

B.C.

672

428

-36

3,126

3,574

14

3,798

4,002

5

Canada (10,000+)

5,755

4,073

-29

16,484

16,530

0

22,239

20,603

-7

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

26

16

-38

130

14

-89

156

30

-81

Barrie

188

55

-71

141

61

-57

329

116

-65

Belleville - Quinte West

20

45

125

5

4

-20

25

49

96

Brantford

71

24

-66

110

41

-63

181

65

-64

Calgary

523

542

4

1,356

1,079

-20

1,879

1,621

-14

Chilliwack

17

12

-29

2

7

250

19

19

-

Drummondville

29

21

-28

4

33

##

33

54

64

Edmonton

625

443

-29

752

1,029

37

1,377

1,472

7

Fredericton

32

41

28

142

186

31

174

227

30

Greater/Grand Sudbury

8

35

338

22

87

295

30

122

307

Guelph

12

8

-33

17

185

##

29

193

##

Halifax

78

76

-3

417

209

-50

495

285

-42

Hamilton

92

27

-71

103

33

-68

195

60

-69

Kamloops

16

0

-100

10

0

-100

26

0

-100

Kelowna

52

32

-38

40

56

40

92

88

-4

Kingston

49

35

-29

22

368

##

71

403

468

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

93

60

-35

305

223

-27

398

283

-29

Lethbridge

30

27

-10

9

3

-67

39

30

-23

London

102

82

-20

204

60

-71

306

142

-54

Moncton

49

30

-39

185

97

-48

234

127

-46

Montréal

165

118

-28

1,944

854

-56

2,109

972

-54

Nanaimo

15

6

-60

90

9

-90

105

15

-86

Oshawa

103

97

-6

234

67

-71

337

164

-51

Ottawa-Gatineau

306

137

-55

1,824

779

-57

2,130

916

-57

  Gatineau

70

47

-33

276

85

-69

346

132

-62

  Ottawa

236

90

-62

1,548

694

-55

1,784

784

-56

Peterborough

41

10

-76

0

0

-

41

10

-76

Québec

102

59

-42

521

334

-36

623

393

-37

Red Deer

9

4

-56

2

6

200

11

10

-9

Regina

39

25

-36

44

10

-77

83

35

-58

Saguenay

36

17

-53

12

246

##

48

263

448

St. Catharines-Niagara

130

46

-65

26

101

288

156

147

-6

Saint John

28

17

-39

5

4

-20

33

21

-36

St. John's

68

34

-50

3

13

333

71

47

-34

Saskatoon

95

54

-43

77

308

300

172

362

110

Sherbrooke

42

22

-48

70

223

219

112

245

119

Thunder Bay

23

8

-65

19

0

-100

42

8

-81

Toronto

533

472

-11

2,882

4,728

64

3,415

5,200

52

Trois-Rivières

17

26

53

66

129

95

83

155

87

Vancouver

276

211

-24

1,700

2,751

62

1,976

2,962

50

Victoria

107

31

-71

861

428

-50

968

459

-53

Windsor

68

27

-60

90

23

-74

158

50

-68

Winnipeg

228

111

-51

243

621

156

471

732

55

Total

4,543

3,143

-31

14,689

15,409

5

19,232

18,552

-4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021
Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


June 2023

July 2023

%

June 2023

July 2023

%

June 2023

July 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

422

385

-9

53

122

130

475

507

7

P.E.I.

142

169

19

120

612

410

262

781

198

N.S.

2,175

1,786

-18

11,134

3,168

-72

13,309

4,954

-63

N.B.

1,004

809

-19

2,966

3,654

23

3,970

4,463

12

Qc

3,559

4,726

33

21,992

25,276

15

25,551

30,002

17

Ont.

15,429

14,525

-6

101,423

80,244

-21

116,852

94,769

-19

Man.

1,548

1,328

-14

5,208

7,728

48

6,756

9,056

34

Sask.

934

871

-7

5,796

3,924

-32

6,730

4,795

-29

Alta.

11,376

12,052

6

14,585

25,748

77

25,961

37,800

46

B.C.

6,368

4,760

-25

57,175

42,970

-25

63,543

47,730

-25

Canada (10,000+)

42,957

41,411

-4

220,452

193,446

-12

263,409

234,857

-11

Canada (All Areas)

57,317

55,093

-4

226,179

199,873

-12

283,498

254,966

-10

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

204

245

20

636

168

-74

840

413

-51

Barrie

1,197

449

-62

4,356

732

-83

5,553

1,181

-79

Belleville - Quinte West

203

377

86

384

48

-88

587

425

-28

Brantford

1,202

348

-71

24

492

##

1,226

840

-31

Calgary

5,693

6,112

7

8,652

12,948

50

14,345

19,060

33

Chilliwack

278

155

-44

278

84

-70

446

239

-46

Drummondville

131

232

77

324

396

22

455

628

38

Edmonton

4,703

4,704

0

5,484

12,348

125

10,187

17,052

67

Fredericton

390

326

-16

972

2,232

130

1,362

2,558

88

Greater/Grand Sudbury

22

253

##

24

1,044

##

46

1,297

##

Guelph

45

77

71

1,632

2,220

36

1,677

2,297

37

Halifax

722

726

1

10,644

2,508

-76

11,366

3,234

-72

Hamilton

315

283

-10

3,456

396

-89

3,771

679

-82

Kamloops

59

0

-100

12

0

-100

71

0

-100

Kelowna

519

389

-25

3,864

672

-83

4,383

1,061

-76

Kingston

239

290

21

0

4,416

##

239

4,706

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,122

747

-33

648

2,676

313

1,770

3,423

93

Lethbridge

227

206

-9

24

36

50

251

242

-4

London

345

756

119

2,568

720

-72

2,913

1,476

-49

Moncton

263

193

-27

1,968

1,164

-41

2,231

1,357

-39

Montréal

1,057

1,224

16

9,068

10,092

11

10,125

11,316

12

Nanaimo

166

87

-48

36

108

200

202

195

-3

Oshawa

1,010

994

-2

720

804

12

1,730

1,798

4

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,655

1,271

-52

9,504

9,348

-2

12,159

10,619

-13

  Gatineau

331

372

12

4,956

1,020

-79

5,287

1,392

-74

  Ottawa

2,324

899

-61

4,548

8,328

83

6,872

9,227

34

Peterborough

35

63

80

0

0

-

35

63

80

Québec

352

493

40

6,480

4,008

-38

6,832

4,501

-34

Red Deer

39

37

-5

48

72

50

87

109

25

Regina

101

214

112

1,788

120

-93

1,889

334

-82

Saguenay

202

152

-25

168

2,952

##

370

3,104

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

428

415

-3

1,584

1,212

-23

2,012

1,627

-19

Saint John

247

161

-35

0

48

##

247

209

-15

St. John's

363

337

-7

60

156

160

423

493

17

Saskatoon

757

545

-28

3,996

3,696

-8

4,753

4,241

-11

Sherbrooke

193

198

3

852

2,676

214

1,045

2,874

175

Thunder Bay

97

51

-47

48

0

-100

145

51

-65

Toronto

4,253

4,330

2

81,612

56,736

-30

85,865

61,066

-29

Trois-Rivières

65

313

382

3,204

1,548

-52

3,269

1,861

-43

Vancouver

3,622

2,426

-33

42,660

33,012

-23

46,282

35,438

-23

Victoria

249

273

10

5,724

5,136

-10

5,973

5,409

-9

Windsor

236

241

2

300

276

-8

536

517

-4

Winnipeg

1,386

1,111

-20

5,136

7,452

45

6,522

8,563

31

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021
Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value









