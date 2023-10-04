After thorough renovations, the updated rooms at the Hôtel de l'ITHQ provide an accommodation experience blending comfort, expertise, and personalized hospitality

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), Canada's gold standard in specialized education for the tourism, hospitality, and food service sectors, is delighted to unveil the relaunch of its hotel after significant renovation work. Situated in the vibrant heart of Montréal and mere steps away from Sherbrooke metro station, the Hôtel de l'ITHQ is formally reopening its doors to provide guests with an unparalleled experience.

ITHQ student at Hôtel de l'ITHQ (CNW Group/Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec)

Managed since 1976 by North America's most prominent Francophone hotel school, the Hôtel de l'ITHQ boasts 42 recently updated rooms that feature locally sourced Québec products and materials, all curated by Montréal-based architecture and design firm Ædifica. Comprising 36 spacious standard rooms with abundant natural light, 4 adapted rooms for people with limited mobility, and 2 lavish suites, the hotel ensures the epitome of comfort, augmented by top-notch service from a vibrant, emerging workforce. Additionally, to enhance guest convenience, the hotel has introduced a pet-friendly policy.

"I'm proud that the newly revitalized Hôtel de l'ITHQ stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to scholastic excellence, our enthusiasm for high-quality Québec products and materials, and our resolve to champion more sustainable practices. Alongside the Restaurant de l'ITHQ , the bar Blanc bec , and our services for meetings and events, the hotel completes our holistic array of offerings, highlighting the ITHQ's aim to remain at the forefront of industry innovation," declares the Honourable Liza Frulla, General Director of ITHQ.

An Ally of the Local Economy...

During its makeover, the Hôtel de l'ITHQ prioritized incorporating Québec artisanship in all facets of its guest services. Furniture, lighting fixtures, mattresses, artworks from the Gallea gallery, and much more were all conceived and crafted here in Québec.

"We aimed to capture the essence of our province by using both locally sourced materials and the talents of regional artists, craftspeople, and suppliers. Additionally, by leveraging local assets, we are minimizing our carbon footprint related to transportation and endorsing sustainable practices," says Brishna Hilaire, Director of Rooms at the ITHQ.

The ITHQ's commitment to eco-friendly practices has earned it the Clé Verte® certification, an international seal of approval for environmental stewardship in the hospitality sector.

….and a Catalyst for the Tourism Sector

The substantial renovations at the hotel offer ITHQ students a refined, state-of-the-art, and sustainable learning milieu that complies with the demanding service standards and prevailing market trends of the industry. This hands-on learning environment allows students to apply their acquired knowledge, enhance their skills, and nurture their innovative thinking in an ever-changing field.

"In light of the ongoing labour shortage impacting our sector, the education of upcoming professionals becomes vitally important. Serving as an incubator for emerging talent in the hospitality industry, the ITHQ is a pipeline for well-trained alumni and an elite labour force that is poised to invigorate and transform our commercial landscapes," says Liza Frulla.

"We aspire for our guests to relish unique experiences through the services, skills, and proficiencies of our students in hospitality, tourism, and food services. By staying at the Hôtel de l'ITHQ, the only hotel school in Canada, guests become invaluable supporters of the entire Québec tourism network, as the hotel's operations benefit the next generation of hospitality professionals and support the training of today's and tomorrow's talent," says Brishna Hilaire.

Rooms at the Hôtel de l'ITHQ can be reserved directly at ITHQ.qc.ca/hotel

For more information, please consult our press kit.

For over 50 years, the ITHQ has been Canada's leading centre for specialized training in tourism, hospitality, gastronomy and sommelier studies. Adhering to the most rigorous industry standards, it is the only institution in the country to offer programs at the vocational, technical and university levels. It features unparalleled facilities, such as a teaching hotel, two teaching restaurants and a bar, along with two research labs (GastronomiQc Lab and ExperiSens) and a specialized hospitality consulting centre. Beyond its accredited courses, the ITHQ also offers professional development courses, enterprise and institutional services, and community workshops (Ateliers SAQ par ITHQ).

SOURCE Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec

For further information: Audrey Huot-Grondin, Capital-Image, for the ITHQ, 438-350-0127, [email protected]