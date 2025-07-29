The Honourable Percy P. Mockler Joins Food Banks Canada Board

Peter Singer Appointed Board Chair; Ryan Bahadur Named Vice Chair

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Food Banks Canada's board of directors voted Peter Singer as its new Chair, alongside new Vice Chair Ryan Bahadur, and welcomed new board director, the Honourable Percy P. Mockler.

Singer has been a member of Food Banks Canada's board since 2020 and previously served as Vice Chair. As the Chair of Thomas, Large and Singer, he brings a wealth of food industry, logistics, and supply chain experience to the role and has been honoured with the Golden Pencil Award by the Food Industry Association of Canada.

A member of Food Banks Canada's board since 2022, Bahadur is continuing his contribution as the board's new Vice Chair. Bahadur holds a CPA and currently serves as VP Finance for Keurig Dr Pepper, Canada, where he leads all finance and information technology functions.

Retired Senator and six-term Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, the Honourable Percy P. Mockler has joined the board of directors. Mr. Mockler served as a Senator for 15 years, representing the Province of New Brunswick. He was the Chair of the National Finance Committee, the Agriculture and Forestry Committee, and many other senate committees. He has always been a strong supporter of Food Banks Canada on Parliament Hill and has often emphasized the government's obligations towards people who are experiencing poverty.

"With food insecurity at an all-time high in Canada, we're grateful to have people like Peter, Ryan, Percy helping us drive meaningful change," says Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley. "Our board is made up of amazing directors; together, they bring expertise in the food industry, food banking, strategy, financial oversight, government policy and more. And they're all passionate about our vision: a Canada where nobody goes hungry."

We are grateful for the continuous support from Food Banks Canada's returning Directors:

Past board Chair Mary-Jo Hewat, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Facilities at Sagen MI Canada

Treasurer Rosemary McCrie, a Finance Consultant with McCrie & Mundy Professional Services

Secretary David Long , CEO of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank

, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Ilya Bahar , retired PwC partner

, retired PwC partner John Bayliss, CEO, Mastermind Toys

Linda Beairsto, Partner at McCarthy Tétrault and President of MT>Align

Marjorie Bencz, Executive Director of Edmonton's Food Bank

Food Bank Tony Chow , President of Coke Canada Bottling

, President of Coke Canada Bottling Barbara Gosse, CEO of Trellis Canada

Dany Hétu, Executive Director of Moisson Rive-Sud

June Muir, Chief Executive Officer of UHC – Hub of Opportunities

Daman Thable-Rayat, Corporate Secretary and Counsel of Infrastructure Ontario.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada

For media inquiries: Food Banks Canada, Debra Quinn, [email protected]