The Honourable Mélanie Joly announces $900,000 in Government of Canada support for Be Well Canada Spa

The Lachute business will thus be able to enhance its productivity, leading to the creation of 93 jobs.

LACHUTE, QC, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Laurentides region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has a plan to assist them and is committed to working with them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, today announced $900,000 in financial support for Be Well Canada Spa. A division of 9257-4607 Québec inc., this business is known for its high-end products, which it distributes in nearly 20 countries after only four years in operation. The repayable contribution will enable it to complete its project to improve productivity and expand by acquiring and installing production equipment such as a spray robot and thermoformers, adding a ventilation system and completing leasehold improvements.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on these organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"It is a priority for our government to help small and medium-sized businesses like Be Well Canada Spa across the country so they can bounce back vigorously and be active participants in Canada's economic recovery. And we will continue to support them as long as the recovery takes because our SMEs are the engines of our communities and the backbone of our economy. They create and maintain good local jobs and guarantee regional vitality. Our plan is clear: We are committed to accompanying them so that our economy can come back even stronger once we have come through the crisis."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"One of the priorities of the Government of Canada is to ensure communities prosper. That is why CED supports small and medium-sized businesses in their efforts to enhance their productivity, develop new products or improve existing products and services. Through its Be Well Canada Spa division, 9257-4607 Québec inc. is a major contributor to Lachute's economic vitality. A successful project for it to improve productivity and expand will reverberate throughout the region."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil ‒ La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]