The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs and the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issue a statement on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year

The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and start of the High Holy Days.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Shana tova to all Jewish communities in Canada and around the world!

Tonight's sunset marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which also signals the beginning of the High Holy Days, lasting 10 days.

During Rosh Hashanah, apples dipped in honey symbolize the hope for a sweet and harmonious New Year. The call of the shofar, an instrument made from a ram's horn, will be heard, calling for introspection.

Although this sacred time embodies both optimism and reflection, it is a difficult period for the Canadian Jewish community and Jewish people around the world. On October 7, we will mark the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews, during which Canadians were killed, since the Holocaust. We are also all deeply alarmed by the rise of antisemitism in our country and law enforcement takes all threats seriously. There is no excuse for this hatred and there is no place for it in Canada. Everyone has the right to feel safe, regardless of who we are, what we look like or what we believe.

Jewish communities are not alone. Our federal government is committed to doing whatever it takes to protect everyone living in Canada and to uphold the values of the country we believe in, where diversity and inclusion are our strengths. During Rosh Hashanah, we recognize the heightened security concerns of the Jewish community as they attend synagogues and temples across the country. We are committed to safeguarding their right to worship safely and peacefully. Recently, we launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to empower communities with the resources they need to identify and prevent hate, increase supports to victims and survivors, and ensure we have a coordinated approach across government to protect Canadians. A key component of the Action Plan is the Canada Community Security Program, which provides time-limited funding and support, for communities at risk of hate-motived incidents, to take safety measures to protect their communities. We know that the Jewish community has been targeted by vile hatred online and in the real world. Bill C-63 proposes tougher hate laws and creates a regime to make social media companies more responsible for hate and other harmful content on their platforms.

Jewish people have helped shape the Canada we know and they continue to make our communities more vibrant every day. May Rosh Hashanah remind us of how new beginnings can bring hope and unity. We wish all Jewish communities in Canada and beyond a happy, healthy and meaningful New Year.

Shana tova u metuka!

