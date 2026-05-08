GRANDE-ENTRÉE, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them.

While visiting les Îles de la Madeleine, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Lieutenant of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced that as part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing to provide $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program (DFO). This provides investments for ongoing repairs, and is in addition to DFO's existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

The funding will provide DFO with the financial stability needed to carry out repairs, improvements and dredging essential to the sustainability of small craft harbors across Canada. To this end, the Grande-Entrée Harbour, one of the most important in the region, has already been identified as one of the recipients. Repairs will include the reconstruction of wharf structure 406, which was damaged by a fire in 2024. Approximately 110 vessels use Grande Entrée Harbour and the main fishery is lobster.

Repairs will also be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will help create more resilient and modern infrastructure to meet the long-term needs of the industry and communities.

Les Îles de la Madeleine is one of many maritime communities with small craft harbours in Quebec that will benefit from this investment.

From coast to coast, Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs, including 42,900 commercial fish harvesters. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support the local economic development of Quebec communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is sovereign, prosperous and responsible. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Investing a historic amount in our small craft harbours means investing in our country's ability to source supplies, work and grow right here at home. The funding we're announcing will help maintain and renovate hundreds of harbour facilities across Canada and Quebec, including here in Grande-Entrée. Coastal and rural communities and their fishers deserve modern, resilient facilities that are on par with the exceptional work they do every day."

- The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and Lieutenant for Quebec

"In August 2024, $42 million over five years was announced for five small craft harbours in Les Îles de la Madeleine out of a three-year budget of $463 million. With the announcement of nearly $1 billion over five years, in addition to the regular annual budget of $90 million, I remain optimistic and confident that the adaptation and refurbishment needs for our key ports, which are essential not only to our economy but also to our island way of life, will be met."

- Antonin Valiquette, Mayor of Les Îles de la Madeleine

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Leela Polushin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]