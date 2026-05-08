PORT DE GRAVE, NL, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As announced in the Spring Economic Update 2026, almost $1 billion will be invested over five years to repair, maintain and modernize Canada's small craft harbours. This new economic investment will help build a climate-resilient, safe and future-ready harbour network across the country.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, alongside Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon, Newfoundland and Labrador, highlighted an investment in the Ship Cove small craft harbour in Port de Grave, Newfoundland and Labrador. This strategic investment in Ship Cove will see the removal of the existing finger pier and marginal wharf, and the construction of a new finger pier and marginal wharf on the same property, in a different location than the current one. This new construction will provide additional berthage and protection for the harvesters.

This investment also includes a new access area to the wharves, improving safety, efficiency, and accessibility for everyone who relies on the harbour.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 funding will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades, and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry and community.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quote

"Port de Grave is one of the harbours that tells the story of our province. The new finger pier and marginal wharf at Ship Cove will give the crews here additional berthage and better protection from the weather, and that means a harbour ready for whatever the fishery brings next. I'm proud to be home for this announcement and to be working alongside MP Connors on a project that means so much to the community."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Over a decade in the making, this project is a major milestone for the community of Port de Grave and for one of the busiest fishing areas in Newfoundland and Labrador. Backed by our government's nearly $1 billion investment in small craft harbours through the Spring Economic Statement, this project will help increase capacity, ease pressure on the main harbour, and helps keep fish harvesters working close to home. It will also create the right conditions for new private investment, strengthening the local seafood sector, supporting good jobs, and delivering lasting economic benefits for the region. For years to come. I want to congratulate the Harbour Authority for their years of tireless advocacy, not just for this project, but for every harvester in Port de Grave and the sector."

-Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

Related products

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]