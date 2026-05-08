WINNIPEG, MB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to DFO's existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) Small Craft Harbours Program.

The funding will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada, including the reconstruction of the main wharf at Easterville Harbour and the fish plant wharves at McBeth Point Harbour.

The Easterville Harbour work includes reconstruction of the main timber crib wharf (401), removal of the existing structure and construction of a reconfigured wharf better suited to commercial harvesters' needs. Easterville Harbour is home to about 50 commercial fishing vessels and the main fisheries are walleye, whitefish, and yellow perch.

For McBeth Point, funding will support the demolition and reconstruction of new timber crib wharves (401 and 403) as well as improvements to shoreline protection. This work will ensure safe and reliable access for commercial harvesters for years to come. Approximately 40 commercial fishing vessels use McBeath Point Harbour and the main fisheries are walleye, whitefish, and yellow perch.

Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry and community.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Small craft harbours are essential infrastructure for many northern, coastal, and rural communities--supporting livelihoods, local supply chains, and food security. This historic investment will strengthen climate‑resilient harbour infrastructure, keeping communities like this connected and contributing to long‑term, economic opportunity across both Canada and Manitoba. For a community as small as Easterville, this investment will make a big difference. This is what it means to build Canada Strong – for all."

-The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"We are very happy to receive these repairs to the Mcbeth Point Harbour on Lake Winnipeg. The harbour will continue to serve the Macbeth fishers and mariners who travel and are in need of a safe stop on the west side of the big lake. On behalf of the Mcbeth Harbour Authority, we appreciate this and say thank you."

-Vince Crate, Mcbeth Point Harbour Authority

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]