GRAND MANAN, NB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years for the Small Craft Harbours Program, starting in 2026-27. This provides investments for ongoing repairs and is in addition to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update in Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) Small Craft Harbours Program at the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association.

The funding will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry as well as communities served by small craft harbours.

In Grand Manan, the Ingalls Head project consists of advanced planning and reconstruction of wharf structure 401. Ingalls Head Harbour is home to 53 commercial vessels and the main fishery is lobster.

For North Head, the project will allow for planning and reconstruction of T-wharf 401B, as well as design and planning for replacement of wharf structures 401 A, 401 C and 402. At North Head, lobster is also the main fishery for the 121 commercial vessels at the site.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local and rural economic development for generations to come.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Through the Spring Economic Update 2026, our investments are supporting jobs, local economies, and the future of Canada's vital coastal communities. We are committed to repairing and maintaining small craft harbours across the country to ensure they continue to sustain coastal livelihoods and provide essential maritime links in communities that are home to more than five million Canadians."

- The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Media Relations : Department of Finance Canada, 613-369-4000, [email protected]