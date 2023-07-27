QUEBEC CITY, QC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lieutenant-Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, presented yesterday the Lieutenant-Governor's Medal for Exceptional Merit to Mr. Jonathan Marchessault, a professional hockey player in the National Hockey League and winner of the last Stanley Cup earlier this year with the Vegas Golden Knights. Mr. Marchessault is also the 2023 recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the first Quebec player to win this honour in twenty years.

THE HONOURABLE J. MICHEL DOYON PRESENTED THE LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR'S MEDAL FOR EXCEPTIONAL MERIT TO MR. JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT (CNW Group/Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur)

The Medal for Exceptional Merit is awarded in recognition of the outstanding achievements of an individual or organization. A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Lieutenant-Governor's Office, with Mr. Marchessault and his family and friends.

"I am honoured to pay tribute to Mr. Jonathan Marchessault, a model of resilience, determination and perseverance, as well as a positive example for young hockey players. I am proud to see that such a hard-working and resilient young man can shine at the highest levels and act as an inspiring ambassador for our national sport," declared The Honourable J. Michel Doyon.

