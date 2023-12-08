QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lieutenant-Governor of Quebec, the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, would like to congratulate Manon Jeanotte on her appointment as the 30th Lieutenant-Governor of Quebec.

Ms. Jeannotte belongs to the Micmac Nation of Gespeg and has dedicated more than 20 years of her life to improving the well-being of Aboriginal communities, particularly in the areas of policy, governance and advocacy. Most recently, she held the position of Director of the First Nations Leadership School at the École des hautes études commerciales de Montréal (HEC Montréal). Her work to shed light on the history of First Nations and Inuit in Quebec has earned her recognition from the Quebec Council of Senior Federal Officials.

The outgoing Lieutenant-Governor, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, wishes to assure his successor of his full cooperation in the transition:

"I warmly congratulate Madame Jeanotte on her appointment and assure her of my full cooperation in the transition. I would also like to thank all the collaborators and staff members of the Lieutenant-Governor's Office, as well as all the honorary aides-de-camp, for their work, their contribution and their devotion during my mandate over the past eight years," said the Lieutenant-Governor of Québec.

