Government of Canada announces financial support for eight regional organizations.

GASPÉ, QC, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Since the start of the crisis, tourism businesses have demonstrated their resilience, patience, creativity and adaptability. These businesses, which normally employ the equivalent of almost two million workers across the country and generate about $100 billion in annual revenue, have been feeling the effects of the pandemic for over a year now.

However, as a major driver of diversification and economic development, tourism will be a key player in the economic recovery. Through CED, the Government of Canada is renewing its support for the industry and is stepping up to the plate with new investments in Quebec's tourism attractions and establishments.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $930,017 in financial support for the Camp de Base Coin-du-Banc, CHIC–CHAC, the Club de ski de fond « Les Éclairs » de Gaspé, the Comité de l'entrepôt de l'Anse–au–Griffon, the Club de ski de fond des Îles, Événements Gaspesia, the As de la motoneige and the Club sportif Marquis de Malauze.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The tourism industry plays a crucial economic, social and cultural role in communities and is an essential part of regional economic development. The Government of Canada has been at the industry's side since the beginning of the crisis and has demonstrated its commitment to preparing the way for the post-pandemic period so that regions will be ready to welcome tourists once the right conditions are in place.

"The CED support announced today confirms our willingness to support tourism projects and reaffirms our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contributions granted to these businesses and organizations represent very good news for the drawing power of the Gaspé peninsula and Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Thanks to our government's investments, we will ensure we are ready to receive local tourists, followed by tourists from around the world!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The tourism industry has been hard hit by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to helping the sector's key players so they are ready to bounce back vigorously after the crisis. We have been here with concrete measures since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, and we will continue to be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. The economic recovery relies on the contributions of tourism stakeholders in the Gaspésie and Les Îles–de-la-Madeleine regions so that, together, we can come back even stronger and more resilient than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds for the Camp de Base Coin-du-Banc Inc. and the CHIC-CHAC Inc. projects have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





Funds for the projects by the Club de ski de fond « Les Éclairs » de Gaspé, the Comité de l'entrepôt de l'Anse-au-Griffon, the Club de ski de fond des Îles, Événements Gaspesia, the As de la motoneige and the Club sportif Marquis de Malauze inc. have been granted through the Winter Tourism Initiative. With an initial budget of $10M over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, this initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13M .





over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, this initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

