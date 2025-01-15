Kia's award winning 3-row EV SUV line expands with the introduction of the GT model

Dual-motor EV SUV boasts AWD and an estimated 501 horsepower and 545 lbs.-ft. of torque.

Targeted 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds

Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) is a first for a Kia SUV

Exclusive exterior and interior design elements set the EV9 GT apart from the rest

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia Canada today unveiled the high-performance 2026 Kia EV9 GT SUV at the Montreal International Auto Show. With an estimated 501 horsepower propelled through dual electric motors mounted front and rear, the EV9 GT is targeted to hit 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds and represents the most powerful three-row SUV Kia has ever produced. An electronically controlled suspension, a first for a Kia SUV, sets shock damping based on the selected drive mode or through the GT button mounted on the steering wheel, while larger front brakes are designed to bring the angular SUV to a reassuring halt. Unique design elements inside and out set the EV9 GT apart from the rest of the award-winning EV9 model range.

2026 EV9 GT (international model shown) (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

"The EV9 stole the hearts of Canadian consumers and introduced with great success the first mass-market, all-electric three row SUV," said Elias El-Achhab, COO, Kia Canada. "The EV9 GT includes all the same sought-after features and practicality of a three-row SUV, while offering exhilarating performance to family-oriented, driving enthusiasts."

Assembled in South Korea and expected to arrive in dealerships across Canada in the latter half of 2025.

Motivation, Ride & Handling

With standard AWD, the Kia EV9 GT is motivated through dual electric motors mounted front and rear. Up front is a 160-kW motor and at the rear, a powerful 270-kW motor. Combined, they net an estimated 501 horsepower, a 122 HP increase from the EV9 GT-Line's 379 HP. While internal testing continues and final horsepower ratings may differ, Kia is targeting an estimated 0-100 km/h time of just 4.6 seconds for the EV9 GT. Helping to bring the EV9 GT to a quick stop are upgraded brakes with exclusive GT-badged front calipers.

Balancing the power is a driver selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), a first of its kind for a Kia three-row SUV. Accessed through the Drive Mode button found on the steering wheel, Normal, Eco, Sport and My Drive modes can be easily toggled by the driver depending on the conditions or desired driving style. Aside from setting shock damping, steering and brake feel are also optimized for each mode. Depressing the bright green GT button found on the steering wheel hub accesses GT mode, dialing in the shock damping to its stiffest setting. The EV9 GT maintains the 7.8-inches of ground clearance and the 5,000-lb. towing capacity found on select EV9 trims.

Leaning into its sporting intentions, the EV9 GT arrives standard with exclusive Virtual Gear Shift (VGS). Simulating the experience of a traditional step-shift automatic transmission, VGS provides noticeable "shifts" as the vehicle accelerates and can reduce acceleration when the rev limit is reached. While VGS can be felt when used to simulate a traditional automatic transmission, the driver can also use the paddles located on either side of the steering wheel to manually shift through the gears for an elevated sense of driving engagement. In-cabin electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD) works in concert with VGS to replicate the sounds of the gear shifts as the EV9 GT accelerates.

What hasn't changed is the 800-volt fast charging architecture that is standard across the EV9 lineup, which is capable of charging from 10-80 percent in less than 25 minutes on a level 3 DC fast charger.

GT-Exclusive Design Elements

Befitting its GT moniker, this high-performance EV9 is set apart from other EV9s in the lineup with unique exterior and interior design elements.

Outside, the EV9 GT is shod with 285/45R-21 high-performance Continental tires wrapped around exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels. More distinctive design elements can be found inside. The bright green accents continue in various areas of the interior, including the steering wheel and the seats. Unique to EV9 GT are deeply bolstered sport seats trimmed with suede inserts, embossed with the GT logo. Further differentiation can be found with GT-exclusive steering wheel and dashboard trim.

GT-exclusive graphics face the driver through the large 12.3-inch display screen, while all passengers can enjoy the GT's unique ambient lighting scheme. All EV9s come equipped with over-the-air-update technology.

ADAS Technology

Equipped with a suite of standard advanced driver assistance features, the EV9 GT also arrives with Parking Collision Avoidance Assist front, side and rear. The system is designed to provide a warning if the risk of collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle is detected during parking and can automatically assists with emergency braking in certain circumstances.

Other available ADAS features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 with Car, Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection (FCA 2) with Evasive Steering Assist that is designed to provide steering input when a potential collision is detected. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control- Curve is designed to apply the brakes to maintain a predetermined speed through a turn when Smart Cruise Control is active. Additional available ADAS convenience features include Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA), Parking Distance Warning - Forward (PDW-F), and Rear (PDW-R), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Surround View Monitor and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA 2) among a long list of other standard ADAS features.

The EV9 GT represents a bold leap forward in the world of performance electric SUVs, offering unparalleled performance and style in the three-row SUV category. With its impressive powertrain, the EV9 GT delivers an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on practicality. The distinctive design elements, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive suite of safety features further enhance its appeal to Canadian consumers, complimenting Kia's extensive EV lineup.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and always provide customers a better way to move forward.

To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

For media related inquiries, please contact [email protected].