Highest annual sales record of 94,622 units sold in 2025, up 9.2% over 2024

All-time historic sales are currently at 1,493,973, with nearly 500,000 sales having been reached in the last 6 years

Top sellers in Canada include the Seltos, Sportage and K4, all achieving best-ever sales in 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - For its third consecutive year in a row, Kia Canada is breaking its all-time annual sales record yet again. The brand is reporting total 2025 sales of an outstanding 94,622 units sold, up 9.2% over 2024.

In its first 20 years in Canada, the brand achieved its milestone of 1 million sales and has now sold nearly 500,000 in the last 6 years, demonstrating impressive brand strength in large part due to a strong line up of electrified models brought to market during this time.

"What has been achieved since our brand relaunch is a tremendous accomplishment and a clear indicator that Kia is consistently introducing products and services that resonate strongly with buyers, said Elias El-Acchab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "For 2026, Kia is well-positioned to ensure Canadians have access to a truly diverse lineup of mobility solutions to choose from as their needs expand."

Kia's SUVs remain as top sellers, having sold 23,906 units of Sportage across all powertrains and 21,276 units of Seltos. Taking third is the K4, which was only introduced in Q4 2024, having sold a notable 13,984 since its launch. Collectively, these models account for 54% of total sales in 2025, and have achieved best-ever sales for each of these models over any previous year.

For 2026, Kia remains committed to electrification, with the EV4 arriving in dealers now, giving Canadians the most affordable EV option on the market. Following later this year, the introduction of the EV5 will bring the most affordably priced EV SUV in the segment. Both these models will be on display at the Montreal Auto Show in January and the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto in February.

