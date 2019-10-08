The HEC Montréal MBA turns 50!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The HEC Montréal Master's in Business Administration (MBA) is reaching a half century this year. The celebrations will be an opportunity to underscore the important contribution this program has made to the prosperity of an open and modern society, in every area.

"Over the past 50 years, the HEC Montréal MBA program has been creating leaders in their fields by giving them an integrated and practical vision of management, along with internationally recognized skills. This anniversary, on the theme of Mastering business for 50 years, is a chance for us to bring together our MBA graduates, the broader HEC Montréal community and the Quebec business community around the constructive role played by our program," says HEC Montréal MBA Program Director Louis Hébert.

To date, some 8,600 alumni from Canada and elsewhere, including Quebec Premier François Legault, former Quebec Premier Pauline Marois, Mouvement Desjardins President Guy Cormier, Ubisoft President and CEO Yannis Mallat, and media host Isabelle Maréchal, have drawn on the skills they learned in the program to excel in their fields or reach senior management positions.

"Since it was launched, the HEC Montréal MBA has allowed talented professionals from Quebec and, now, from around the world to acquire the knowledge and skills they need to boost their careers and pursue their dreams and ambitions, while at the same time playing key roles in their communities," notes HEC Montréal Director Federico Pasin.

Festivities for all

The program for the 50th anniversary includes various events for alumni, the broader HEC Montréal community and the business community. A festive evening will be an opportunity to recognize how far we have come and share plans for the future, while a "Back to School" day will give alumni a chance to update their knowledge.

A number of ambassadors, all HEC Montréal MBA graduates, will be actively involved in the celebrations this fall. Kathy Baig, President of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec (MBA 2014), Amir Karim, President and CEO, Polykar Inc. (MBA, 1992), Marianne Plamondon, Partner, Langlois avocats (MBA 2010), Eric Prud'Homme, Global Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Bombardier Transportation (MBA 2006), Kathleen St-Pierre, Partner, Capital humain, Deloitte (MBA 2003), and Michael Vineberg, President, Portage Advisors Inc. (MBA 2003), will all be taking part in different activities.

A bit of history

The program, launched in 1969, has been offered in French for the past 50 years and in English for 20 years now, to about 160 students every year. It attracts applicants from some 20 countries around the globe.

The HEC Montréal MBA regularly features in the most prestigious rankings in Canada and worldwide. It stands out thanks to its quality and relevance, and the reputation of the School and its innovative teaching approach, recognized by the three prestigious AMBA, AACSB International and EQUIS accreditations.

About HEC Montréal

HEC Montréal is an internationally renowned business school, with some 14,000 students, and trains more than 7,000 executives and managers every year. The School holds many prestigious accreditations, and offers over 100 programs of study from the bachelor's to doctoral levels. It is one of the most active business schools in Canada in terms of research, thanks to 23 research and knowledge transfer units and 31 research chairs, including 7 Canada Research Chairs and 1 industrial chair. With a faculty of 293, HEC Montréal offers programs in several languages and attracts students from 156 countries. Since its founding in 1907, the School has trained more than 91,000 students in all fields of management.

