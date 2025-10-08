With wins on pack and wins in app, it's never been easier to peel like a winner

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Time to put on your best tuxedo, bowtie and top hat, because Monopoly Double Play is back at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada!* From October 7 to November 10, Canadians can peel on pack and again in the McDonald's app for another chance to unlock millions of prizes. This year's prizes include cash, cars, McDonald's food, and even a pair of tickets to the ultimate fan experience to see the biggest soccer stars in the world compete at the FIFA World Cup 26™ finals.

From October 7 to November 10, Monopoly Double Play at McDonald’s Canada brings the thrill of winning back with millions of prizes to be claimed (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"Monopoly at McDonald's is more than a game--it's a tradition our guests look forward to every year. We're thrilled to bring back Monopoly Double Play, which gives guests more chances to win when they play in-app," said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "From nostalgic peel-and-win moments to a digital twist guests love, this year's game is designed to surprise and delight Canadians coast to coast."

It's time to peel like a winner, Canada! With Double Play, Canadians have another chance to win from millions of fan favourites and new prizes up for grabs:

More Chances to Win When You Play In-App:

Peel on Pack : Grab your go-to participating McDonald's favourites and peel back a game stamp to see if you instantly win one of millions of prizes. From McDonald's menu items and $10,000 cash^, we mean it when we say there's something for everyone!

: Grab your go-to participating McDonald's favourites and peel back a game stamp to see if you instantly win one of millions of prizes. From McDonald's menu items and $10,000 cash^, we mean it when we say there's something for everyone! Scan for Extra Chances in the App: Use the McDonald's app to scan your game stamp code for another (yes, another!) chance to win additional prizes like food and drink rewards and even entries into exclusive draws to win experiences like a Universal Orlando Resort VIP Tour!

Alongside fan-favourite promotions like Monopoly, there are even more ways for Canadians to save on their favourite menu items every single day, no matter where you are or what time of day it is. From the McValue Menu, which features a variety of menu items under $4, to low everyday pricing of $1 (plus tax) on a small McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee, we want Canadians to get the food they love at a price that also hits the spot. Plus, with the McDonald's app and rewards program, it's easy to unlock deals, earn points and enjoy even more savings with every visit. And with $0 delivery fee** (11% service fee & $2 small order fee still apply) in the McDonald's app, playing from home has never been easier.

Monopoly Double Play runs from October 7 to November 10 at participating McDonald's locations across Canada. It's time to play, Canada, peel back a game stamp and scan in-app for even more chances to win. Millions of prizes are up for grabs! What could YOU win?

For more information, visit 2025 Monopoly Double Play at McDonald's

**At participating McDonald's in Canada on McDelivery orders placed using the McDonald's app. App download and registration required. 11% service fee and taxes still apply. $2 small order fee on orders under $12 (before taxes and fees).

*No purchase required. Open to residents of Canada. Must be MyMcDonald's Rewards member 14 years+ using compatible iOS/Android device & McD's app to play for/claim prizes other than instant win food prizes. Correct answer to skill-testing question required. Game pieces available Oct. 7 – Nov. 10/25 or while supplies last. Deadline to enter game stamp codes for prize claim/Double Play in McD's app is 11:59:59 p.m. local time Dec. 1/25. Limit 100 code entries/day. Prizes diminish during the promotion. Chances of winning change as prizes are claimed. Game Piece Prizes: 1 in 5 chances to win at outset, mostly food prizes. Double Play Prizes: Time-seeded prizes expire if no code is received exactly at pre-seeded time; prizes not re-seeded. Double Play Draw Prizes: Chances of winning depend on number of entries received in each draw. Entry/prize/odds/claim date/draw date details in Official Rules in McD's app and at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada.

^ Cash prizes payable by e-transfer.

