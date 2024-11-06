Supporting transformational leadership into the future, and providing a sustainable home for growth, scale and impact

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference (GGCLC) joins the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF). Over the past 40 years, the GGCLC has been a uniting force, bringing together emerging leaders from all sectors and parts of the country for a unique two-week experience aimed at broadening their perspectives on work, leadership, their communities and their country.

Joining the RHF signals a new chapter for the GGCLC, Canada's pre-eminent non-partisan leadership experience. The world is changing, and Canada needs leaders who can challenge assumptions and collaborate with people from different sectors, backgrounds and walks of life, but who share a passion for making their communities and country better. Reflecting the vast diversity of the country, the GGCLC helps leaders improve their decision-making abilities, facilitates interaction among leaders across business, labour, government and civil society, while broadening participants' understanding of Canada.

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is an independent nation-building charitable organization that connects people, causes and organizations that share a common belief in and commitment to the potential of Canada. The RHF is committed to helping Canadians better understand and engage with the country's public institutions, and to invest in Canadian leadership. It works closely with the Office of the Governor General of Canada along with partners across all sectors to create opportunities, connect communities and celebrate excellence.

"We are thrilled that the GGCLC program is joining the Rideau Hall Foundation. This partnership provides us with an amazing opportunity to help evolve the GGCLC to meet the changing needs of Canada's emerging leaders, while further engaging the incredible community of GGCLC alumni across the country whose experiences have been nothing short of life-changing." Kathleen Taylor, Conference Chair and Chair of the GGCLC Board of Directors.

"We are honoured to welcome the GGCLC to the RHF and to provide a permanent home for this incredibly impactful program. In a world that feels more divisive every day, there has never been a more critical time for a program like the GGCLC that invests in Canadian leaders across all sectors and regions of the country. The GGCLC will join the RHF's other signature programs that provide the opportunity to experience Canada more deeply, and to be exposed to differing viewpoints and perspectives." Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation.

This new partnership will provide ongoing support and sustainability to the GGCLC, while continuing to build on its considerable strengths and further engage with its incredible alumni community, which stretches from coast to coast to coast. More than 2,400 leaders have participated in the program to date and thanks to this new partnership, future generations of leaders will be able to share in the experience of participating in the GGCLC for decades to come.

More details will be provided in the coming weeks about the next iteration of the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference, which will take place in May 2026.

About the GGCLC

The Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference brings together Canada's emerging leaders from business, labour, government, NGOs, education and the cultural sector for a unique two-week experience aimed at broadening their perspectives on work, leadership, their communities and their county. Conference members come from different regions, different perspectives and different careers. Learn more: https://www.leadershipcanada.ca/

About the RHF

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a non-partisan national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve the lives of Canadians. The RHF celebrates excellence while creating opportunities and connecting communities, all towards the shared purpose of a better Canada. Learn more: https://rhf-frh.ca/

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

Media inquiries: Mélanie Béchard, Senior Communications Officer, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-914-0651, [email protected]