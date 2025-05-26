OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is proud to announce the 8th annual Canadian Innovation Week (CIW25), taking place May 26–30, 2025, under the theme "Innovation to Action." This national celebration brings together innovators, partners, and communities from across Canada to spotlight how bold ideas are making real impact—from local projects to global breakthroughs.

The RHF is committed to showcasing Canadian innovation that is relevant, accessible, and meaningful to everyone. Canadian Innovation Week is a growing national movement that celebrates excellence in innovation, amplifies local and national success stories, and creates the conditions for bold ideas to thrive. CIW25 features a mix of in-person and virtual events, inviting participation from Canadians of all ages, regions, and sectors.

"At the Rideau Hall Foundation, we believe that innovation is not just about ideas - it's about action that leads to positive change. CIW is our opportunity to showcase the people and projects making that happen, while inspiring the next generation of changemakers," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "Through stories, ceremonies, and community-led events, we're building the momentum and networks that help innovation take root and grow across Canada – leading not only to greater resilience as a country, but to prosperity."

CIW25 Daily Themes – A Week of Innovation in Action

Each day of Canadian Innovation Week 2025 shines a light on a different aspect of innovation—celebrating the people, ideas, and actions driving progress across Canada.

Monday, May 26 – Collaboration in Action

Turning big ideas into even bigger impact doesn't happen in isolation. Celebrate cross-sector partnerships that drive meaningful progress.

Big change often starts locally. Spotlighting grassroots projects, non-profits, and post-secondary innovators who are making a difference.

Young people are at the cutting edge of innovation. Honouring bold youth-led ideas and the Ingenious+ National Awards Ceremony.

Innovation creates lasting impact by shifting systems and reimagining the future. Featuring the Governor General's Innovation Awards at Rideau Hall.

Innovation is all about imagining the possible and asking, why not? Exploring what's next in tech, policy, and social innovation across Canada .

Signature Events

Canadian Innovation Week 2025 includes two in-person events that highlight the incredible range and depth of innovation happening across the country:

Ingenious+ National Ceremony – May 28

The Ingenious+ challenge empowers youth aged 14–18 to innovate for good. The national ceremony will celebrate 16 finalists from across Canada and announce the five national winners - shining a light on the next generation of problem-solvers and change-makers.

Held at Rideau Hall, the GGIA honour six recipients whose transformative innovations are making a positive impact in Canada . These awards celebrate excellence, diversity, and the power of Canadian innovation to inspire.

Join the Movement

More than just a celebration, CIW25 is a platform for action. RHF is calling on organizations and individuals across the country to get involved—host events, highlight innovators, and share stories that move ideas forward. Partner events will take place from coast to coast, showcasing everything from clean tech breakthroughs to reconciliation initiatives, student-led startups to Indigenous knowledge-based solutions.

The #CIW25 Toolkit, available online, provides messaging, visuals, and ideas for how to participate, whether you're an individual changemaker or an organization ready to celebrate your impact.

Learn more and get involved: canadianinnovationspace.ca

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people, and resources to advance a more fair, prosperous, and innovative Canada. CIW is part of RHF's commitment to celebrating Canadian innovation in all its forms—and ensuring the people behind big ideas have the tools, funding, and networks they need to succeed.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

Media Contact: Mélanie Béchard, Senior Communications Officer, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-914-0651, [email protected]