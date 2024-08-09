The governments of Quebec and Canada officially open 10 housing units for people living with intellectual disabilities in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, QC, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Terrebonne announced the official opening of the housing project Le Pas de Deux in Terrebonne. The building has 10 housing units for people living with an intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder or any other similar condition. The total investment for this project was $4.7 million.

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon made the announcement on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister of Housing, and was accompanied by Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne. Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne, and France Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Directors of Le Pas de Deux, were also present.

The Le Pas de Deux housing project received a $2.7 million grant through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program, which includes $1.7 million from the Government of Canada through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Terrebonne contributed approximately $1 million dollar, including land valued at over $439,000.

The Le Pas de Deux project is a 24/7 supervised residence for young adults living with an intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder or any other similar condition. The building has 10 one-bedroom units. Residents can also use the on-site common room.

An agreement with the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Lanaudière will allow each resident to receive various types of care, such as physical assistance and help with hygiene, running errands and so on.

Quotes:

"We continue to be committed to increasing the supply of housing adapted to individuals' needs. We must applaud the work of all partners involved in projects like Le Pas de Deux. By joining forces, we'll be able to significantly and rapidly increase housing supply across Quebec."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The official opening of Le Pas de Deux in Terrebonne is a major milestone in our commitment to providing safe and adapted living environments to young adults living with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder. This project, which will foster their independence and integration, is an inspiring example of what's possible when we work together to better meet their and their families' needs."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon

"Thanks to this project, people living with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder will be able to stay close to their families, right here in Terrebonne. I'm happy to see that tenants will have access to services at this new residence and will be able to thrive in our community."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne

"This is a project we've been hoping for in Terrebonne, and its opening fills us all with great pride. Thanks to the contributions of various government partners, the remarkable work of many volunteers, and the determination of the organization's board of directors, we can today say 'Mission accomplished.' I would like to wish each and every one of the new tenants of this first Le Pas de Deux residence a warm welcome to Terrebonne!"

Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne

"Today, a number of young adults will finally have housing and services that are adapted to their needs thanks to the sustained and collaborative efforts of a group of parents and the partners who have worked with them. An innovative living environment like this one proves that people living with an intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, or any other similar condition can thrive, move forward, be a part of society and proudly become more independent. Thank you to everyone who believed in our project and supported us along the way!"

France Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Directors of Le Pas de Deux

Highlights:

All eligible households have the possibility of benefitting from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Terrebonne (10%).

